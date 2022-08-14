Princess Diana would be alive if she had gone with her: Bodyguard

MEXICO CITY.- Lee SansuWhoever it was bodyguard of the Princess Dianadeclared himself convinced that she would be alive if he had gone with her the night she died with her partner, Dodi Fayed, in an accident in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Speaking to “The Sun”, Sansun60, who was nicknamed Rambo by the princess, said: “It could have been me in that car.”

“When I found out that they weren’t wearing their seatbelts in the accident, I understood why they didn’t survive. That shouldn’t have happened.”

He explained that “the usual practice of the family was to wear a seat belt. It was an order from the boss, Dodi’s father, Mohamed Fayed. Dodi, in particular, hated wearing her seatbelt and I always insisted on it.”

For his work with Mohamed Al-Fayed – owner of the Ritz Hotel in Paris and previously of Harrods department store and Fulham FC – Lee also protected Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Sylvester Stallone and soccer player Pelé.

Burnley-born Lee, who has chronicled his incredible career in personal protection in his book ‘Protecting Diana: A Bodyguard’s Story’, was assigned to look after Dodi and Diana, then 36, when they stayed at his boss’s 30-room villa in St Tropez, in the south of France, during July 1997.

Princess Diana feared being assassinated

Lee Sansu stated that the Princess Diana she feared being killed. “I saw her cry when she found out about the murder of her friend, fashion designer Gianni Versace. She confided in me her own fears that she might one day be killed.”

According to him, the princess asked him if he thought Versace had been a professional murder.

“I thought it was. Then she said something that always stuck with me: ‘Do you think they’ll do the same to me?’ She was shaking and it was clear from her tone that she really thought they could do it, whoever they were.”

Lee said he tried to reassure her, “assuring her that no one was going to try to kill her and that she was safe with us, but she definitely thought there was a risk that one day she would be killed.”

The Princess Diana, Lee explained, wanted to live with Dodi in the United States. She thought it was the only place where she would not be persecuted.

What about the witnesses

Still, Lee doesn’t think the Princess Diana has been murdered, as is speculated.

“A witness who was driving a car in front of the Mercedes in Paris on the night of the accident told the inquest that he saw a high-powered motorcycle overtake the car a few seconds before the accident.”

He also spoke of the existence of another witness “who was driving in the opposite direction and saw how a second motorcycle swerved to avoid the smoke and the remains of the vehicle and continued to exit the tunnel without stopping. The drivers of those bikes were never found, and that’s not a coincidence.”

In his view, “security officers following Diana, possibly British or a combined British-French team, may have inadvertently caused the accident or been in close proximity to the car when it happened. If MI6 agents were known to be right next to the Mercedes at the critical moment, a lot of people would have blamed them for it, and that would have been a huge scandal.”