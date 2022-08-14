Pete Davidson is leaning on an unexpected star amid Kim Kardashian split

The relationship marked the first romantic adventure of kim kardashian since her divorce from Kanye “Ye” Westwhile Peter Davidson was previously linked to the “Bridgerton” actress, Phoebe Dynevor.

News of their split was made public on August 5, as sources revealed that the stars mutually decided to end their relationship.

A source close to the couple revealed to AND! News that the two have “a lot of love and respect for each other” and they broke up due to their busy schedules.

After the news of the separation of davidson of the founder of SKIMS, the ex-husband of kardashian reignited his feud with the comedian. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the rapper celebrated the split from him, sharing an image that read “Skete Davidson Dead at 28.” According to the media kardashian found the post “appalling” and demanded that the rapper remove it.

Now, davidson is seeking support amid her much-publicized split from the reality TV star and has sought guidance from another Hollywood superstar.

Pete Davidson appreciates the support of Orlando Bloom

Peter Davidson is set to co-star with Orlando Bloom the upcoming movie “Wizards,” and it appears their time together also included bonding over the breakup of davidson with Kim Kardashian.

A source close to the comedian revealed to HollywoodLife that the duo developed a close friendship during their time on set despite attempts to davidson to hide his feelings from his co-stars.

“One of the first people who approached Peter about it was Orlando while working together in Australia,” the source said. “Orlando Y Peter have become very close in recent weeks, so Peter She felt comfortable opening up to him.”

According to the source, the “Lord of the Rings” actor also suggested that davidson focus on work and “give kim some space.”

According to People, davidson also are seeking the help of a trauma therapist to cope with recent events. The outlet reports that the “Saturday Night Live” member has sought professional help. to deal with attacks on social media by Kanye “Ye” West.

However, a source close to the comedian emphasized that kardashian “has been nothing more than a support” for davidson throughout the test.