Nora Ephron, the scathing and romantic voice that inspired the best orgasm in cinema

All things happen for a reason. That one of the most memorable orgasms in the history of cinema exists is due, in part, to mere chance. In 1987, Nora Ephron was writing a script that she had accepted just to pay her bills, when she learned of the death of her maternal uncle Hal. Her mother’s brother was the man from whom, her father had told her countless times, she would inherit a fortune. Luckily, it didn’t happen that way.

“I finished the script and the movie was made. I learn quickly from experience, and the lesson I learned in this case was that he had been very lucky not to inherit a large sum of money, because he would not have finished writing When Harry found Sallya film that changed my life”, recognized the writer and director in I do not remember anything shortly before he died in the summer of 2012.

Written in 2011, now that ten years have passed since his death, Libros del Asteroides publishes this volume of essays, with a translation by Catalina Martínez Muñoz, where Ephron is honest without ever abandoning his particular sense of humor or his incisive tone, he discovers his problems with memory and his insecurities, while he recalls his career as a journalist, reflects on his failures and even tells us about his favorite cooking recipes.

humor and banana peel

Daughter of prominent playwrights and screenwriters, both Ephron (New York, 1941), the oldest of four girls, and her sisters, the profession came from home. Her mother was an exception in the industry. Of course, there were other women, “but they had no children besides a career,” says the screenwriter in one of the texts that make up her book. “This was before there was the concept of having it all, he continues, but my mother had it all. Until she wrecked this story by going crazy alcoholic He would die of cirrhosis years later. But that was later.”

Nora Ephron. Photo: Gino Domenico/AP Photo/Gtres



From his mother, an uncaring and somewhat cold woman, he learned one of his most important life lessons. Everything was a copy of something. Any tragedy, any small daily misfortune, she had already happened to someone before. “Now I think what my mother meant was, that when you slip on a banana peel, people laugh. But when you tell people, it’s you who laughs. You become the hero instead of the victim of the joke ”, Ephron analyzed in the documentary that his son premiered in 2016, precisely under the title everything is a copyavailable on Movistar.

Feminist icon, she soon had to break her own glass ceilings. Her first job was in the New York magazine Newsweek, where she was hired to deliver the mail for 55 dollars a week, a job only performed by women – recently graduated boys like her were sent as reporters to some delegation from the United States – where she rose to documentarian. “Now, with perspective, I see how intelligently sexism had been institutionalized there – she would come to comment. For every man, an inferior woman.

However, it was a parody of his on a journalist from the new york postpublished in the satirical magazine monocle, which caused her to finally catch the attention of the editor of the newspaper and get a contract as an editor. “I loved the post. It was a zoo, of course, he would remember. The publisher was a sexual predator. The editor in chief was a wacko. Sometimes it seemed that half the staff was drunk. But I loved my job. The first year I learned to write, because when I started I barely knew it”.

The orgasm, an idea of ​​Meg Ryan

It was in the 1980s when his career took its most important turn. She was pregnant, with a small child, recently divorced from her second husband, the journalist Carl Bernstein –who along with Bob Woodward had uncovered the Watergate case in 1970–, she wrote the semi-autobiographical novel, heartburn, which Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson would later play in the cinema. Translated into Spanish as the cake is overEphron, who had already worked in 1983 as a screenwriter on Silkwood under the direction of Mike Nichols, was in charge of adapting that script where he narrated the affair of her husband with another young woman while she was pregnant. She would later recall: “I turned it into a funny story – his own banana peel. I wrote a novel. With the money I earned from the novel I bought a house”.

After a complicated and extremely mediatic divorce as they were both public figures, only over the years did the waters calm down. “They say that with time the pain is forgotten. It’s the cliché of childbirth: the pain is forgotten. I do not share that opinion. I remember the pain. What is forgotten in reality is love”, he sentenced, however, between the pages of I do not remember anything about that period of his life.

In 1986, Ephron’s career as a screenwriter took the final leap with When Harry found Sally. Released in 1989, under the direction of Rob Reiner, this story starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, which raised the eternal question of whether a man and a woman could simply be friends, became one of the most memorable romantic comedies in history. of the cinema The orgasm, by the way, was not Ephron’s thing, who had raised how women used to fake their pleasure, but rather the protagonist’s performer that, when reading the scene, he said: “I will do it”. And she proposed to simulate it in the middle of a coffee shop.





“When Harry found Sally It was a smash hit and even made a profit –the author said–. We bought a wild cherry. It is a beauty. It blooms in late June and reminds me of my dear Uncle Hal.”

Love in the cinema according to Nora Ephron

Between 1992 and 1993, Ephron made her directorial debut with two disparate films: This is my lifewith a screenplay co-written with her sister Delia, and Something to remember. Starring the latter again by Meg Ryan, now with Tom Hanks, with whom she had already met. in Joe vs. the Volcanothat romantic comedy told the story of a boy who called a radio program to find a girlfriend for his widowed father. Version and homage of You and I, a title directed twice by Leo McCarey, in 1957 and 1939, Ephron had pointed out an interesting nuance to his actors: “It wasn’t about love, it was about love in the movies.” As a curiosity, the leading couple did not coincide for more than two minutes in all their footage.

Some years had to pass, and some failure –“the truth is, I think you don’t learn anything from mistakes,” he once said. “All you learn, honestly, is that you might very well make another”–, until in 1998 she ventured with another of her great titles for which she would also be remembered. In You have an email reunited the golden duo of the 90s, Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. movie remake The bazaar of surprises, directed by Ernst Lubitsch in 1940, over the years, curiously, Ephron would come to express his rejection of electronic mail, despite the fact that in the beginning it had seemed something romantic and novel. His aberration for him was such that, in a list of things that he would not miss when he died, he named him twice. “I know I’ve already said it – he joked – but I want to underline it”.

In his last years he wrote some screenplay –hanging– and directed several films –winning combination Y haunted–, in addition to performing a play and continuing with his essays and articles. The last movie she shot was Julie & Julia (2009), played by Meryl Streep and Amy Adams. In it, she brought together two of her great passions: cooking and New York. “It’s really about love and marriage,” he said in an interview, “about a kind of marriage that really exists. There are men who are very happy with the growth of their wives.”. Married up to three times, the last one with fellow screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi, for some this was her most emotional film, the one that in a certain way honored her relationship with her last husband.

The last good years

Diagnosed in 2006 with leukemia, Ephron decided not to reveal her illness and spent the last years of her life without telling her friends and colleagues. “She never sat down. She had a lot of energy. She was really happy when she was filming”, said Meryl Streep when asked if she had not noticed anything during the recording of Julie & Julia. Known for her biting and direct honesty, Ephron had never believed in the need to keep things to himself and had delved into his own life as material for his writings.Yet in his later years, he kept to himself the one thing he knew he had no control over. “My religion is: get over it,” he once wrote. But what if she couldn’t get over it?

With hindsight, reading some of her essays, one observes that the screenwriter has already begun to say goodbye. “Realizing that I only have a few good years left,” she wrote in 2010, “has honestly shocked me and given me a lot to think about. I wish I had found some deep revelation, but no. I try to discover every day what I really want to do. I say to myself: If this is one of the last days of my life, am I doing exactly what I want? I don’t have high aspirations. My idea of ​​a perfect day is to grab some frozen custard at Shake Shack and take a walk in the park.. My idea of ​​a perfect night out is to see a good play and have dinner at Orso.”

Nora Ephron died in the summer of 2012 at the age of 71. With great integrity, without abandoning her magnificent sense of humor, in one of the last interviews she gave she had answered: “What I’m going to miss, after I die, is bacon”.

Follow the topics that interest you