Minecraft and Among Us are the land of cheats according to study

A new study has found that Minecraft, the block-based game, and Among Us, the quintessential friendship buster, are the two most cheating titles of 2022.

The Surfshark VPN service conducted the study titled “Hacking Wins 2022” and published the results on its website.

The company collected data by analyzing cheat-related content on YouTube pertaining to specific games using keywords such as “How to cheat.”

These games were then ranked based on the number of views.

The Surfshark study concluded that the best-selling title Minecraft ranked first among cheaters overall, with a suspected 30.5 million.

Photo:Sufshark

This high number essentially trumps the rest of the results, considering the popular free-to-play title Among Us came in a distant second with 16 million cheaters.

Other notable titles were present within the top ten, such as Fortnite in third place with 12.3 million and Roblox with 10.8 million.

Single-player games were also included in the data, with Sims 4 in fifth place and the highly moddable RPG Skyrim in tenth place.

The company also collected cheating data by country to help further its study. This data was collected by pairing the keyword “cheats” with the top five most popular games with many cheaters along with a few other variables.

Surfshark research shows that Iceland is the most cheating country in the world, with an estimated 27,704 views of cheating videos per million internet users.

Interestingly, most of these sights can be traced back to games on the more casual side.

The company’s data revealed that casual games attract more cheaters than any other video game genre, with nearly 72 million views of cheating videos across the top five most cheating games in the genre.

Minecraft continues to boast a huge crowd, averaging more than 170 million players in 2022 alone. However, news of strict school-like moderation has caused controversy in recent months, with developer Mojang even He even censored words on private Minecraft servers.

Among Us, on the other hand, while ranking second on the overall list of Surfshark cheats, has struggled to maintain a dwindling fanbase.

While the game peaked at over 774K concurrent viewers on Twitch in November 2020, it currently has lower player engagement.