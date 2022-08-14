Michelle Yeoh Joins Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in New Russo Brothers

After completing Phase 3 of Marvel with Avengers: EndgameBrothers Joe and Anthony Russo have landed on the streaming, and now they show an absolute affinity for the Netflix model. Even after shooting what was for a few months the highest-grossing film in history, the Russian believe that the future is in the platforms, and in addition to producing the franchise of tyler rake they have directed the unseen agentrecent and very expensive premiere of Netflix with Chris Evans Y Ryan Gosling. It is very possible that it will have a sequel, but in the meantime the Russos already have another project with the giant of the streaming.

It is The Electric Statescience fiction film based on the homonymous comic of Simon Stalenhag. It was originally in the hands of Universal while the Russos were limited to producing the script for their regular collaborators. Christopher Marcus Y Stephen McFeely (present at end game Y the unseen agent), but according to the budget it aimed to be too copious for the major the film moved to Netflix, with Joe and Anthony directing it instead of Andy Muschietti (Item) Shortly after the film signed Millie Bobby Brown Already Chris Pratt, and now dead line echoes two new and promising additions.





Together with Brown and Pratt they had already been confirmed Brian Cox Y Jason Alexanderto which must be added Stanley Tucci Y Michelle Yeoh. The curious thing about both names is that they come, like the Russo and Pratt (protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy) of the Marvel Universe, since Tucci appeared in Captain America the First Avenger and Yeoh did the same in a more recent title, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. Yeoh, for his part, is having a spectacular year by spearheading sensation indie of All at once everywherewhich is articulated as an unexpected tribute to his career.

The Electric State centers on a girl and her robot friend, Skip, who join a homeless man on his pilgrimage through retro-futuristic America in search of the girl’s brother. It is far from having a release date on Netflix, but the idea is that filming begins this fall.

