Lillini after losing to Barcelona and America: ‘We hit rock bottom’

Cougars received nine goals in two games, six of the Barcelona and now three of Americaand given the situation, Andres Lillinifeline technical director, acknowledged that he and his team hit rock bottom.

“Yes, they surpassed us, mainly in the first half, we never found the ways to counteract a rival who plays fast and has a hierarchy. We fell, the team fell and we have to look for the best interpreters to turn the sad page and black this week.

“In a week we went to the bottom in terms of performance and sports. We have to find a solution quickly and if this team does anything it is to overcome the bad times and the deep potholes we have experienced,” he said.

When asked if his team is beginning to go through a crisis, the feline coach said no and even listed what he said, for him they have been the saddest moments he has experienced with the team.

“Crisis, we lost a match and the Barcelona a lot of weight was put on him and there were many negative comments about the result, but we speak internally that it is something that cannot be repeated. The alerts are on because when you score three goals, you can’t afford it. Crisis, no, if they want they can put it, but from my mouth, never.

“The most painful moment was the Finals lost and the Semifinal against AtlasThat was the most painful. lose the Classic It hurts and if you stick a knife in me, I don’t get blood, but there were more painful moments,” he said.

