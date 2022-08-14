Lady Gaga defends the right to abortion in full concert

The artist Lady Gaga has spoken out against the prohibitions and restrictions on abortion in the United States during a concert in Washington. “I would like to dedicate this song, ‘The Edge of Glory’, to all the women of the United States,” said the 36-year-old singer, sitting at a piano, adding that her dedication was especially for “all the women who now they have to worry about their body if they get pregnant.”

The star of A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper went on to say: “I pray that this country speaks, that we stand together and that we don’t stop until it’s okay!”

The performer then began singing her 2011 hit while getting emotional during the song. “You just have to keep believing that she’s going to be okay,” she said midway through the performance, according to People magazine. At the end of her performance, Gaga commented, “I didn’t mean to be depressing, but there are more important things than show business.” It is not the first time that the star has paused a show to defend the right to abortion. In 2019, the artist spoke alongside Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lizzo as part of Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffMyBody campaign. “It is an outrage to ban abortion. And all the more atrocious for those who have been raped or suffer incest.