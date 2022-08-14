Kylie Jenner has a problem with her cosmetics company

Just a few days ago, Kylie Jenner became the center of all criticism for using her private plane for a flight of only 12 minutes, which represents a high level of CO2 emission pollution. Now, almost two weeks later, the businesswoman has once again starred in a great controversy, but this time related to a health problem in her cosmetics company, ‘Kylie Cosmetics’.

Recently, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan visited one of the laboratories that are responsible for formulating their makeup and skin care products. As a good influencer, Kylie decided to take some photos where she is seen wearing a gown while being surrounded by chemical material. However, the photographs have not been to the liking of its fans, since the lack of safety and health measures in the laboratory could be seen, something that puts the health of its customers and the quality of the products it offers at risk. .

“In the lab, creating new magic for you girls. Better than ever”, wrote the businesswoman in the title of the publication. However, the negative reactions were not long in coming, since the youngest of the clan had appeared in the photographs without wearing gloves, a mask, or a hairnet, some totally necessary implements to maintain safety and hygiene measures in an environment It must be completely sterile.

Before this publication, the influencer and cosmetics developer, Kevin James Bennet, attacked Kylie by stating that she was not complying with all security protocols. “He is misleading his followers into thinking that he is creating cosmetics. And I would like to know which ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) allowed him to organize this photo shoot in his laboratory and in the manufacturing area without following proper sanitation protocols. I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them,” Bennet said. And, in fact, the cosmetics developer has not been the only one who has criticized Kylie Jenner, since many of her followers have also criticized her for ignoring basic health standards in a laboratory.

Kylie Jenner responds to criticism received for photos in her laboratory

Given this great controversy, the star of ‘The Kardashians’ has decided to make some statements on their social networks. “That photo is not made in a manufacturing plant. I would never flout health protocols and neither would any other celebrity or beauty brand owner. That is completely unacceptable, I agree.” She indicated the influencer in relation to Kevin James Bennet’s comment.

He also explained that this place is designed for the promotion of his brand and the creation of samples, for which he criticized Bennet’s accusations by calling them false. “This is a little personal space where I create my own fun samples and where I shoot for content that doesn’t come close to mass manufacturing. No one is putting customers at risk! Shame on Kevin for spreading false information!” said the businesswoman.