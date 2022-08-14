Khlo Kardashian approves of Tristan Thompson dating another woman

khlo kardashian seems to approve that tristan thompson he is with another woman, at least after he was photographed in Greece. The ex-partner is expecting a second baby in the next few days from a surrogate mother.

Page Six inform that tristan thompson He was partying on the island of Mykonos, in Greece. The Chicago Bulls player is seen surrounded by women. Later, the photos were published.

Nevertheless, khlo kardashian was in favor of a fan’s Instagram post, which showed her opinion about this recent event on her account.

“For everyone who is scared by this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khlo and Tristan They are single and, according to the statement from Khlo’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December in addition to being co-parents,” he explained on social media.

“I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good father to his baby,” she concluded.

The family member’s response kardashian Do not be late. A double tap was enough to like the publication. It seems that everything is settled with tristan thompson.

The controversy has been present in the couple for a long time. Tristan Thompson would have been faithful with Jordyn Woods, who was the best friend of Kylie Jenner.

However, it seemed that khlo kardashian I was looking for a way to move on and ‘forget’ what had happened. Both already have a daughter together, True, four years old.

Now, both await the birth of their offspring, although the waters are down in turmoil due to recent events. What seems clear is that Khlo Kardashian and Tristan Thompson they would have said ‘goodbye’ to their relationship definitively-