Keanu Reeves to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s latest project

For more than 10 years Leonardo DiCaprio has worked on the project ‘The Devil in the White City’, after having bought the rights to the novel by Erik Larson, with the aim of producing a film, directed by Martin Scorsese. However, plans have changed and now the project has been adapted to become a series, which will star Keanu Reeves, in his first performance on the small screen.

This will be the first time that Keanu Reeves stars in a series for television through the Hulu platform. Although the interpreter of the ‘Matrix’ saga had some appearances in series during its beginnings, he devoted himself entirely to cinema and had never returned to television, however now he has decided to give himself the opportunity to act alongside DiCaprio and Scorsese.

‘The Devil in the White City’ is a novel inspired by true events that tells the story of Daniel Burnham, renowned architect and urban designer who changed the style of Chicago forever with his skyscrapers and the Exposition Columbina World Fair, also called the Chicago World’s Fair, which showed the most important advances that engineers sought to apply in the city. The book details the famous crimes of Henry Howard Holmes, a serial killer known for building his own torture mansion. His real name was Herman Webster Mudgett and he confessed to twenty murders, although there are investigations that attribute up to 300 crimes to him in the medieval-looking hotel he built to perpetrate his murders, known as ‘Holmes Castle’.



Robert de Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese

The building had three floors and more than 100 rooms, all kinds of secret traps were hidden that allowed the murderer to kill his victims without leaving a trace. The vast majority of these rooms did not have windows and were soundproofed. Holmes hired several architects to draw different parts of the building so that none of them would have a complete map of the construction.

Keanu Reeves will not play Doctor Holmes, but will play Daniel Hudson Burnham, the main architect that the murderer ordered to build his terrible lair. “Both were intelligent and stubborn, and the desire to succeed pushed them ever further: the architect Daniel Hudson Burnham was commissioned to design and build the pavilions for the World’s Fair in Chicago, which would open its doors in May 1893; Henry H. Holmes was a doctor and decided to apply his knowledge during the exhibition event in the cruelest way. While Burnham was building the walls of some spectacular palaces, Holmes had torture rooms built in the basements of his house, in which countless women would meet their death, ”says the official synopsis of the book.

Until now, few details are known about the series that Keanu Reeves will star with Leonardo Di Caprio, but local media specified that the production will have eight chapters to premiere in 2024, on the Hulu platform, owned by Disney.. Executive producers are Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson, Stacey Sher, Sam Shaw (who will write and star), Lila Byock, Todd Field and Mark Lafferty.