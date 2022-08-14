Katy Perry wants to tour the world with a new show

Katy Perry credit:Bang Showbiz

The singer Katy Perry already hinted at the time that, if she were to embark on a world tour again, she would not hesitate to take her little Daisy Dove, the fruit of her solid relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, to all the countries she had to step on with his show.

Her statements were framed in a very different context, since in those months the pop diva had just started a concert residency in Las Vegas, a city from which she will not move until next October. However, now that there are only two months left before the end of the show that she offers at the Resorts World Theatre, the artist has revealed her desire to travel the world again with an original and promising proposal.

“I have the necessary songs so that my concerts can be enjoyed by people between 8 and 80 years old. Those songs have taken me to travel all over the planet, I have already done three tours of this magnitude. So I know that I need to do it again. tours, the world does not stop changing and new fans appear every day”, the interpreter has expressed according to the British newspaper The Sun.

To this day, the artist has not given more details about her wedding plans with the English interpreter, with whom she got engaged a year ago. It is true that Katy already revealed months ago that she was in no hurry to get married, given the stability she already enjoys with her fiancé, and recently sources around her brought to light her alleged intention to become a mother again before for the wedding to take place.