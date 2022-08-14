Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom want to be parents again

Katy Perry at a concert at her residence in Las Vegas Credit: Bang Showbiz

The couple formed by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom has been engaged in marriage for three years. After having had to postpone their link due to the restrictions established as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the two lovers were expected to pass through the altar this summer, but at the moment there is no news about it.

What has transpired now, according to the testimony of sources around them, is that the actor and the singer would have been encouraged to give a little brother or sister to their little Daisy Dove, who will be two years old next August. The fatherly dynamic of the future marriage works perfectly and that would have given them extra motivation to intensify their family responsibilities.

“Katy and Orlando are more in love than ever and would love to expand their family,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “They are doing very well with Daisy and their relationship is stronger than ever. They are very good at being parents,” added the same source about how exciting the new project the couple will embark on.

As far as combining work and maternal duties is concerned, the pop star herself made it clear a few months ago that both facets of her life are in perfect harmony. The artist recently began her long-awaited residence in Las Vegas and assured that, sooner or later, her daughter will accompany her on her future trips around the world. “I want to take her on tour,” she pointed out.