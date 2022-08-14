Kane rules out fighting again in WWE

The mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Glenn JacobsKane was interviewed on, the YouTube channel, The Right View with Lara Trump and revealed that he has no plans to take hits again and joked about the possibility of getting back up if he gets knocked down in a ring.

“Yeah, I don’t actually do that much anymore. I don’t want to walk into a wrestling ring and get knocked down, because I don’t know if I could get back up at this point. But yes, I still do things from time to time. For example, WWE recently had SummerSlam, which is WWE’s second biggest event of the year in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, where the Titans (the city’s NFL team) play, and I announced the night’s attendance.”

“It’s amazing for me to just go out and still be a part of this. I mean, it’s one of the biggest shows on the planet, and that’s an experience like no other, when you go out in front of thousands of people and you’re able to to do something like that. I think people here think it’s cool, actually. Because I have people come up to me and say, ‘Hey, I saw you doing this,’ or ‘I saw you doing that,’ or ‘I saw you on this WWE special.

“Besides, I think I can do some pretty good things in the mayor’s office, because of the fame it’s brought. Sometimes, I have an advantage when I need to do something here, and I know who to talk to. I know this person is a wrestling fan, so I can communicate with him. So I try to use that for the best benefit of the people of Knox County through my role as mayor as well.”

Since he ceased his activity in the ring, Kane has been eternally grateful to WWE for everything they have done for him. Likewise, he has always highlighted that the fame obtained by his career in wrestling has made his role a little easier now in politics.

In 2021, Kane became a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. At the same time, he recently managed to secure a second term as mayor of a county in the United States, a position he has held since 2018.

