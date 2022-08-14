JLo supported Britney Spears during the legal battle against Kevin Federline

Jennifer Lopez came out in defense of Britney Spears when the singer was in the middle of a legal battle against kevin federline; This is how “the princess of pop” remembered it, after her ex-husband spoke publicly of the distance that exists between her and her children, Sean Preston Y Jayden James.

Since Britney left the guardianship of her father, Jamie Spears, after 13 years in which she could not make any decisions about her career and her earnings, nor in the area of ​​her personal life, only the scandal has occurred within his life, especially in relation to his privacy.

After marrying Sam Asghari, the versions that Britney did not have a good relationship with her children increased, since none of them attended the wedding. Months later, Kevin Federline would confirm that Sean Preston and Jayden James had decided to distance themselves from her mother, after the behavior she had adopted, uploading half-naked photos to her Instagram account.

Read also: “Amparín” Serrano: this was his time in Flans

The former dancer told “Daily Mail” that, for five months, his children have not seen Britney, although they love her, “the boys” (as he calls them) want to give themselves a space. Given these statements, Sam Asghari came out in defense of his wife, assuring that when Sean Preston and Jayden James grew up they would understand that her mother did not carry out any bad act and, instead, all the publications that she makes are defenseless.

“(It is) an expression of newfound freedom. There is nothing to be ashamed of, just a lot to be proud of,” Asghari said in a post.

But Britney has not remained silent and, instead, resorted to a phrase that JLo told her one day to encourage her when she was in a difficult situation, in the middle of a legal battle against the father of her children.

In an Instagram post, the “Toxic” singer recalled Jennifer Lopez’s words: “As Jennifer Lopez once said: ‘Look down that camera and tell all the girls in the world to stay strong and never back down. to shed light on injustice. I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind! “, The singer shared, however, a little later she deleted the publication from her account.

Read also: And that Rosalía face?: The singer generates a great uproar upon her arrival at CDMX

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, options for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

melk