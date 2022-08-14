Jennifer Lopez Workout Routine: How Does Jlo Train At 53?

Ads

I will not go around the bush. Jennifer Lopez, aka JLo, looks amazing. The 53 year old (yes, 53), she has it all, with a crazy figure, shiny hair, flawless skin and even serious talent.

I’m always a little bit obsessed with the star, but that’s for good reason. The singer, dancer and actress of the three threats proves that hard work pays off. She is renowned for eating well, exercising and leading a healthy lifestyle – she even completed a triathlon before her. Is there anything you can’t do?

WATCH: Bennifer finally got married in Las Vegas

The star, who recently got married to Ben Affleck, allegedly has two personal trainers – naturally on different shores – who keep her accountable and plan workout routines that fit her busy lifestyle.

I decided to do a full JLo for seven days practicing just like her (well, as close as possible).

What is Jennifer Lopez’s training program?

JLo works hard on his figure

JLo is quite strict with his training. Speaking to US Weekly she admitted that she rarely skips her workout.

“Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I’m like, ‘Ugh, I can’t do this.’ But I say to myself: “Just do it. It’s only an hour ”. It’s just talking about yourself beyond the threshold of being a lazy bum ”.

“I don’t like [working out] after; it is more difficult to get there when I already have the day in progress ”.

JLo confuses his workouts

He also revealed that he trains three or four times a week. Not what I expected, to be honest. But I suppose we have to keep in mind that JLo dances a lot, and this is obviously a great form of movement. Hence, his activity levels are likely to be quite high.

His New York-based coach David Kirsch admitted that the star is “meticulous” in eating, sleeping and generally everything in his life. Speaking to British Vogue, she said: “It’s not just a physical thing, it’s about transforming every aspect of your life.”

JLo has two personal trainers

He called his workouts “hectic” and revealed that he adds a lot of lower body exercises to Jen’s sessions, including something called “the platypus walk”.

“Jennifer and I do a lot of platypus walks with a wide stance. Also known as sumo walking squat. It’s great for the inner thighs and buttocks, ”said David.

It also adds single-leg deadlifts (ouch!) And boxing in addition to Pilates moves.

JLo’s coach said his workouts are “fast”

I did some online browsing and found a workout created by David. It requires some equipment and 11 incredible exercises, but I will no doubt add this spicy little blend to my seven day challenge.

1. Medicine Ball Sumo Squat

2. Reverse lunges

3. Plank on a medicine ball

4. Lateral lunge

5. Extension from dumbbell row to triceps

6. Touch for the shoulders

7. Side planks

8. Overhead Slam with Medicine Ball

9. Rotation of the bust with resistance band

10. Row squat and bicep curl with resistance band

11. Triceps extensions with resistance band

JLo’s other coach, Dodd Romero, told Oprah Daily that the star trains four to five times a week, for an hour each time.

JLo dances regularly to keep fit

What happened when I followed JLo’s training for seven days? Monday

JLo appears to have been a boxing fan for quite some time; several years ago, he even filmed various boxing scenes for his own television show, Shades of Blue.

Boxing is a killer workout; I absolutely love the buzz I get from hitting a punching bag, and it’s a good upper body and core workout too. I boxed for about 45 minutes today, working out at three minute intervals and resting for 45 seconds OR jumping for a few minutes instead of resting between boxing sets. The jump rope and punching bag are a brilliant pair.

Tuesday

On Tuesday I decided on a session for the lower body so I can build a booty like JLo.

Using a mix of moves from my research and exercises, I went a mix of strength and HIIT.

I did each exercise three times; 10 reps each time (and each leg for single leg movements). The rest time was minimal between exercises.

JLo has an active life

Single leg deadlifts with dumbbells

Romanian deadlifts with barbell

Barbell hip thrusts

The dumbbell platypus walks

Alternate reverse lunges with dumbbells

Bulgarian split squat

After this lower body session, I continued doing a 10 minute sprint session on the treadmill. I shot for 30 seconds, then took 30 seconds to breathe, 10 times.

Wednesday

Today I opted for the 11-move workout (above) created by JLo’s coach David. I went for a minute on each move, resting only to switch between exercises. I did the whole circuit twice. This workout targeted the upper body, lower body and core, without being overly intense, and it was a really good session.

JLo’s muscles are incredibly sculpted

I also added 20 minutes of boxing to the end of this, just to keep the intensity.

Thursday

Tuesday’s lower body workout had a good effect and my glutes feel on fire. but I like this feeling.

Today I opted for a HIIT workout, going hard for 45 seconds, taking 15 seconds of rest and then repeating this pattern for 30 minutes.

JLo works hard on every area of ​​his body

It might not sound difficult, but executing this timing pattern was actually brutal. For some JLo cardio, I went for a 30-minute run.

Friday

Seeing as JLo completed a triathlon in 2008 (this consisted of a ½ mile swim, an 18 mile bike ride, and a 4 mile run), I figured I’d do some cardio.

My calling was a 20km run, followed by a five mile stationary bike ride. I was also planning to go for a swim, but unfortunately I had to go to work.

JLo includes weight training in her routine

Either way, it was great, even though the five-mile bike ride after the 20km run definitely hit the legs harder than I thought.

I went for a run, followed by a bike ride to copy JLo’s routine

FYI, great advice for anyone who loves cardio but finds that after a hard session they seem to be struggling with pain, not just slumping on the couch after a hard session. He walks slowly for a while, so that the body can gradually slow down. It helps with recovery and can help keep the blood full of oxygen which pumps blood throughout the body.

Saturday

After some online hunting, I found a workout on Alex Rodriguez’s (JLo’s ex-boyfriend) Instagram page. It was a training they did during the Covid lockdown and it seemed pretty straightforward. In 20 minutes, the duo, along with Alex’s children, had to do as many rounds as possible:

JLo has seriously toned arms

Race of 400 meters

15 oscillations of the kettle

10 push-ups

15 dumbbell shoulder press

15 dumbbells folded in rows

JLo posed naked and showed off her slim figure

I completed nearly five rounds but felt like I had more in the tank. So I danced. As in, I put a powerful “Independent Ladies” playlist on iTunes and danced around my apartment holding a bottle of air freshener for a microphone.

Before I laugh, I can only say that these were the most liberating 20 minutes ever. However, I am by no means a talented dancer, unlike JLo, who dances for a living.

Sunday

I rested today. Uff, training like JLo deserves a relaxing day!

JLo trains at home and in the gym

What did I learn from training as JLo for a week? Dancing is so much fun

I love a good dance. And the freedom I felt when waving my arms and dancing vigorously in my living room was epic.

Will I consider professional dance? Probably not to be honest, purely due to the weather, but if I’m ever on vacation and I see a salsa class taking place around the pool then I’ll be there like a blast.

High energy means more sleep

My workouts tend to be a mix of slow resistance training and cardio, but J.Lo’s routine was so energetic that I found myself falling asleep earlier than usual. And my sleep was deep!

Without sleep, I don’t think I would have been able to get by this week.

Timed workouts are great for busy life

The block workout I did on Saturday was great because I knew I had exactly 20 minutes to do it, so I worked 10 times harder because the finish line was never far.

Also, 20 minutes? Who doesn’t have 20 minutes to dedicate to their physical fitness?

I love leg day

Training the lower body will never bore me. I love it. Tuesday’s lower body day hit my glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps and hurt me a couple of days later.

This might not sound funny, but oh it is. Knowing that your legs are getting stronger is just great. Ladies, never be afraid to grow muscles !!

