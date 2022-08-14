Jennifer Lopez tells Britney Spears to “be strong” during her feud with Kevin Federline

Britney Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline are having a fight on social media, their children are involved in the drama, and Jennifer Lopez has just offered her support to the pop star.

Jennifer Lopez is publicly showing his support for Britney Spears: The star picked Instagram this Friday to share Spears’ now deleted post in which she said she hugged hers. “freedom“and his”independence“after guardianship.

“You must be strong“Lopez wrote, also adding an emoji. Spears previously quoted Jennifer’s words in her Netflix documentary Halftime:”You have to look at that camera and tell all the girls in the world to turn up the volume, never give up and shed some light on injustice.“.

“I am here to share that freedom is a state of mind“Britney wrote in her now-deleted Instagram post. The legendary actress and singer’s support comes in the wake of Spears’ public battle with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The latter, 44, has posted three old videos showing his ex-wife berating their two children: Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. Spears and Federline got married in October 2004, after dating for just over 10 months, and their divorce was finalized in July 2007.