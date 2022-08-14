Jennifer Lopez: how Ben Affleck felt that it was the honeymoon in Paris | Benifer | celebrity | United States | nnda | nnni | SHOWS

Following their surprise wedding in Las Vegas on July 16, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They honeymooned in Paris with their children, but what should have been one of the most special trips of their lives would have turned into a nightmare. What happened to ‘Bennifer’? A source close to the couple has the answer and it involves the paparazzi.

While JLo stayed in Europe, her husband had to return to Los Angeles to continue his professional projects. This separation resonated in the media. The reunion has already taken place in the United States and for now they live in a rented mansion while they finish remodeling the Bel-Air house that the singer has owned since 2016 and where they will make their home with their “blended family”. that is, the children that both had in their previous marriages.

What was the honeymoon like for Ben Affleck?

During the honeymoon, the paparazzi They were aware of each movement of the couple and the photographs that circulated during their trip, and which were also used in various memes, would have stolen the actor’s peace of mind. In many of them he looked tired and with an aged countenance.

“Ben was a little scared in Paris… This was a whole new level, almost Princess Diana level.”explained a source to the medium Page Six .

Though Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez are used to flashes on red carpets, this time they were persecuted in every place they visited, something that unleashed the fury of the actor, because he considered that the paparazzi they stalked them too much. He was even caught teary-eyed at La Girafe, a famous gourmet restaurant in Paris, or kissing his wife near the Elysee Palace.

“Ben is used to flashing lights, but he felt like the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen is made of steel and she knows that she is normal, even though she still gets angry”added the informant.

This situation is similar to the one they experienced in 2002 when they dealt with harassment from the press, a fact that caused them to postpone their wedding due to the pressure they felt. “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date”They said at the time. Now, 20 years later, they managed to become husband and wife.

After the wedding in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck honeymooned in Paris. (Photo: onthejlo.com)

Benifer’s story

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they started seeing each other again in 2021, after the author of hits like “Jenny from the Block” ended her engagement to former Yankees star Alex Rodríguez and that the actor and producer ended his relationship with the Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

The couple, dubbed “Bennifer 2021″, has been seen ever since on red carpets and public walks around the world, alone or accompanied by their respective children: Jennifer Lopez had Max and Emme with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; and Ben Affleck three with his ex-partner, actress Jennifer Garner: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel.

JLo, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, started dating in mid-2002 and got engaged later that year, but they postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004although they have ensured that their friendship was maintained over the years before they gave each other a second chance.

They finally managed to finalize their love story on July 16, 2022 through an intimate ceremony in A Little White Wedding Chapelfrom Las Vegas.