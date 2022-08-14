Jennette McCurdy accuses that Nickelodeon tried to bribe her to shut up abuse

Saltillo (Vanguardia).– Since leaving the show, Jennette McCurdy has taken time to reveal how dark she lived during her path to fame, between her problems with Ariana Grande and the obligations she had to her mother.

For this reason, in his book of memories, which is entitled I’m Glad My Mom Died, Alluding to the death of his mother, he revealed that the children’s network offered him $300,000 for his silence.



What the company strongly wanted was for McCurdy not to reveal her experience with what she calls “The Creator” in her text, who is related to Dan Schneider, according to her fans and network followers.

It is well known that Schneider, the head behind Zoey 101, Victorious, iCarly, among other projects, he has several accusations of sexual abuse or inappropriate behavior.

He recounted that the day he found out about the cancellation of Sam & Kata Nickelodeon network employee offered him $300,000 “as a thank you gift.”



To this, she replied: “No, this is not free money. This seems like money to shut up.”

“What the fuck? Is Nickelodeon offering me $300,000 not to speak publicly about my experience on the show? My personal experience of ‘Creator’ abuse? This is a network with programs made for children. Shouldn’t they have some kind of moral compass?” the actress questions in the text.

So far the chain has not set any position on this accusation because it clearly mentions them.



That is not the only claim that she launches in the book since she once again mentions the “Creator” as the person responsible for offering alcoholic beverages when she was a minor.

In addition to the offer, he gave her an inappropriate shoulder massage, among other bad experiences. “My shoulders have a lot of knots, but I don’t want ‘The Creator’ to be the one to rub them. I want to say something, tell him to stop, but I am so afraid of offending him,” he wrote in the passage.

The controversy is served and users on social networks once again question the safety of young and child actors, especially how many similar cases have happened and have not been exposed.

HE GOES AGAINST ARIANA GRANDE… AGAIN

In the book he mentions that one of the things that displeased him about working with Ariana Grande was that the chain had certain privileges towards the former actress. victorious.

“What finally undid me was when Ariana came in whistling with excitement because she had spent the night before playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house,” Jennette accused in one of the episodes.

Something that they did not allow her was to collaborate with other companies or brands and that Ariana yes.

In fact, working with Grande caused him so much discontent that in 2014 he released some videos parodying a “shallow” and “heavy” actress he met while recording a show together that came to an end.

In the parody, the “similarities” with Grande are evident not only in history but in details such as the hairstyle and that “Gloriana” presumed that she would record her solo album.