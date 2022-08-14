Jair Bolsonaro confronted DiCaprio for his messages about the Amazon: “You again, Leo?”

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonarohas become a controversial figure on the social network Twitter by respond openly, with aggressiveness and informal vocabulary to criticism of their management. This Thursday he again generated controversies by facing American star Leonardo DiCaprio, after the protagonist of Titanic commented on the environmental situation in the Brazilian part of the Amazon forest.

“You again, Leo? So, you are going to become my best big voter”, Bolsonaro replied in a thread on his Twitter account, referring to the fact that the actor’s criticism strengthens him for his re-election bid in the presidential elections on October 2.

DiCaprio, a staunch environmental advocate, published a map of the NGO MapBiomas that shows the change that the Brazilian area of ​​the Amazon has suffered in the last three years as a result of deforestation due to illegal extractive activities.

“What is the magnitude of deforestation in the Amazon, one of the most important places on the planet for people and fauna? According to this map, the region has faced an avalanche of illegal deforestation at the hands of the extractive industry in the last 3 years”, Posted the actor.

It is not the first time that Bolsonaro and DiCaprio have crossed paths. As he had done in May of this year, the president pointed to the actor’s yacht to defend himself from criticism: “I could tell you again to give up owning a yacht before you preach to the world, but I know progressives, they want to change the world but they never want to change their behavior.”

The far-right complained that the actor does not publish the forest fires in the United States and Europe: “Someone may think that you are obsessed with my country or if you think that Brazil is the only one on earth.”

“You can continue playing with your Hollywood star toys while we continue to work here,” added Bolsonaro, who argued that his government’s average Amazon deforestation is lower than that of previous administrations, a statement that does not coincide with the latest Mapbiomas report. , which warns that since Bolsonaro took office in January 2019, average annual deforestation has increased 75% over the previous decade.

Cattle graze on land recently burned and deforested by ranchers near Novo Progresso, Pará state, Brazil

The deforested area in all biomes reached 42,000 square kilometers during the period that coincides with the arrival of Bolsonaro to power, “almost the area of ​​the state of Rio de Janeiro”details Mapbiomas.

According to the latest report of Climate Observatorya network made up of more than 70 organizations including GreenPeace and WWF, the far-right leader’s administration, compared to previous governments, liquidates the least expense of the entire budget available to combat environmental crimes.

Furthermore, the number of fines imposed for deforestation in 2021 was the lowest in the last two decades in the history of Brazil.

Deforestation during 2021 in the largest tropical forest on the planet was the largest in the last 15 years, a fact that the observatory attributed to the lack of will of the Bolsonaro government.

Telam Agency