Iva Zanicchi, check out a naked photo on social media. Hacker attack that violates the intimacy of women

The news immediately went viral: one photo of Iva Zanicchi nude she appeared on the web, publishes among her stories on Instagram. One private shot which certainly was not meant to be made public. Yet for some time it has been visible to allleaving the singer’s fans baffled.

“A hacker attack”

A shot that left little or nothing to the imagination, in which the famous singer was immortalized without underwearwhile he rested on a sofa, dozing off in the living room, covered only by a scarf. Not a little amazement this image has aroused in the artist’s followers, who have wondered why Ligonchio’s Eagle, which is always very elegant and discreet, and certainly not usually posting images of this type, had wanted to share a shot so intimate and private. Zanicchi’s response was not long in coming, explaining how things had gone: her photo had been stolen by a hacker who had retouched and published it. “They had hacked the phone and private contents have been published, albeit modified, without my knowledge – writes Zanicchi in a post -. I consider it a bad joke that I hope will not come back. I thank my collaborators for having taken steps to recover the account “.

The image obviously aroused a stir, even though it remained on the artist’s profile for only a few hours. In fact, she was promptly removed. The interpreter of “Zingara” is 82 years old, beautifully carried, and besides being a television personality is very active on social networks. This photo, however, made more than someone scream scandal. Iva Zanicchi is just the latest in a long list of celebrities who have been stolen and posted sensitive content, as happened some time ago in Diletta Leotta.

The other excellent victims

Even to many Hollywood star similar misadventures have occurred, complete with the publication of compromising photos, who portrayed them naked or semi-naked or in risque poses. Three victims of hackers and cyber theft of private photos over the years include excellent names, including model Kate Upton, singer Avril Lavigne, actress Kirsten Dunst. And again: Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Scarlett Johansson, just to name a few famous names among many. The most affected was the Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrenceto which they came about sixty photos were stolen and published and also some videos that portrayed her naked and in a bathing suit. The reaction of the parties concerned was different, from those who denied the authenticity of the images to those who thought of taking legal action by bringing the cyber-pirate on duty to court, also obtaining compensation from him. The case of Iva Zanicchi brings the question of privacy associated with online content, too often exposed to malicious attacks, which sneaks into celebrities’ smartphones causing them material and moral damage.