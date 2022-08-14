Here are 3 VIPs caught by the “German Tourist” syndrome

The new comfortable trend loved by celebrities all over the world: sock and slipper. The “German tourist” style fashion that Italians don’t like at all is the 2022 must.

Breezes of change arrive and then go away because they are still simple gusts of wind, and this happens above all in the fashion world. Fashions come and go and the trend of the moment is the most unusual pairing of 2022 which reproduces the mood of the “German tourist” syndrome: sock and slipper!

Sock and slipper: a tourist fashion

The trends they arrive more or less slowly in our social environments and then slowly fade, until it becomes a faded memory. Over the ages there have been many fashions that, based on different cultures And historical periodswere appreciated and then considered obsolete. Many of these trends were a lot buffet that today we laugh at just the thought, especially if we imagine that at that moment there were a lot appreciated and emulated. After all, if we think about it, the beauty of fashions is that for some periods the extravagance of a model to follow is not only loved but also in great demand. What we thought would never go out of fashion because objectively considered ugly and anti-aesthetic becomes instead the new standard to aspire to to feel trendy.

VIPs with the “German tourist” syndrome

Once upon a time they were stars and celebrities to launch new trends, but from their position these fashions reached us more slowly. To date, however, it is not just the stars of show business who dictate the laws in fashionable terms because it is mainly influencers and bloggers who do so. There expanded communication of the media world today therefore allows us to immediately have a new style and trend under our eyes to try immediately. The case we would like to talk to you about today is that of the bizarre simultaneous coupling of sock and slipper. That’s right, you got it right, a winter garment like that of terry sock is combined with the summer footwear par excellence: the slipper. Unbelievable but true, this type of combination, which has always been considered home-made and typical of the “German tourist”, is becoming particularly fashionable. The terry sock, always banned, it therefore becomes protagonist of the 2022 trends securing the place of honor among the new dictates of fashion.

Chiara Ferragni with sock and slipper

Who hasn’t dreamed of going to the airport in slippers without feeling embarrassed? On the other hand, depending on the destination we have chosen, journeys can be long and exhausting, and a comfortable shoe could be the valid solution. And how do you do it with air conditioning? No problem, the terry sock also solves the cold dilemma. The well-known influencer adopted this unusual pairing in Italy Chiara Ferragniwhich in his first business trip after lockdown has opted for this unusual choice of sock and slipper. Comfort at an affordable price, in fact the digital entrepreneur has chosen a model Acupuncture of color beige with blue designs for the price of 85 euros. “The combo that shocked Italy“, She comments herself with a hint of irony, reminding us that the fashion, after all, is also fun and the freedom to combine unusual garments.

The comfort and luxury of Kendall Jenner

The pandemic, albeit forcing us to stasis of the lockdownreminded us of something we often underestimate: the beauty of being comfortable and relaxing. From the first reopening in all countries, the desire to extend comfortable clothing even outside the home has been supported by many celebrities. Difficult to part with pajamas and slippers, so what to do? The solution was found initially Kendall Jenner combining the super luxory of bags and clothing with the sock and slipper combo. It is not unusual, in fact, to find the model in the streets of Calabasas wearing simple clothes leggins, sports bras And Yeezy Slides slippers with long white terry socks.

The unisex fashion of the sock and slipper

Fashion transversal And unisex of the combo of the moment sock and slipper seems to have involved everyone, launched by Gucci And Versace this new one trend has gone crazy everywhere. To launch these slippers was Kanye West who in 2020, in collaboration with Adidas, designed the very first line of the Yeezy Slides. With an initial price of about 60 dollars, to date these slippers, depending on the model, color and size, are around between 500 and 1200 dollars. Of course, if it is true that we Italians can’t really digest the combination of sock and slipper, because it makes us think of the stereotype of the “German tourist”, overseas it is truly considered a super trendy must. The “domestic” style does not seem to appeal only to women, in fact it is also the pop star who is very often seen wearing socks and slippers Justin Bieber. With hair you hate eraserthis trend has really involved everyone: women and men without any distinction. Apparently the real fashion of the moment is to feel comfortable in comfortable clothing and footwear.