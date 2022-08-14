Halle Berry turns 56 and reveals fitness routine for an ‘unreal’ figure

Halle Berry He is one of the spoiled stars of Hollywood. Among her awards she has a Oscar awarda Golden Globe, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and an Emmy.

From his role as cat woman He was also dazzled by his physique and it doesn’t matter if he wears a bikinia dress or a complete suit: always highlights her shapely figure and It looks incredible.

Halle Berry He turns 56 this August 14, 2022 and is in excellent shape. A couple of months ago she showed off her flat stomach by wearing a silver jumpsuit, but what is his secret to keeping fit?

Halle Berry’s fitness secrets

One of the most identifying characteristics of Halle Berry it’s your firm abdomen. Although she long ago became obsessed with doing sit-ups to train her core, she stopped doing them since she started training with the actor. Peter Lee Thomas.

He’s traded the “boring” and painful crunches for full-body exercises that work the rest of his muscles, too: Planks are his favorite.

“Sometimes I hold a board as long as I can. My abs start to hurt first, but pretty soon my whole body feels like it’s on fire,” she told the magazine. Women’s Health.

This is the routine that you can never miss.

-40 lunges with bicep curls, using ankle and wrist weights, and holding foam dumbbells.

–20 squats wearing a butt band and holding the foam dumbbells

-38 strides with bicep curls.

-19 squats to aerial presses.

-36 strides with bicep curls.

-18 squats to aerial presses.

Between workouts you upload to your account Instagram there are cardiovascular exercises, strength series, some mixed martial arts and his favorite is boxing.

“I have been boxing for the last 10 years and regularly for the last three and I love that I am always learning a new way to challenge myself and work new muscles,” she said.

Berry is also a fan of yoga and tries to do a few routines before starting with the high intensity exercises. When finished, also try to stretch to improve your mobility and avoid injuries.

All these exercises are combined with running and boxing to complete up to four hours of exercise.

As for food, yes it is limited. She was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 22 years old and she avoids sugar, carbohydrates and wine. She is a follower of the ketogenic diet, which is extremely low in carbohydrates and sugar, but maintains the consumption of fat.

The effectiveness of the ketogenic diet in weightloss it is successfully verifiable, but there is no evidence of the side effects that it can develop in the long term.

Look at the halle berry pictures in the upper gallery.