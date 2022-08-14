Ephemeris of August 14: what happened in the world on a day like today | Tdex | WORLD

On an August 14, but in 1945, the president of USAHarry Truman announces the unconditional surrender of Japan.

Other anniversaries:

1502.- On his fourth and last voyage, Columbus lands in Honduras and it is believed that he was the first to name the country for the depth of the sea he found near the coast.

1556.- Final settlement of the Portuguese in Chinanear Guangzhou, where they founded Macao.

1598.- It is inaugurated in Seville the Lonja Housewhich will later become the General Archive of the Indies.

1879.- signed in Paris peace treaty between Spain and Peru.

1881.- The Cuban doctor Carlos Finlay shows that the transmitting agent of yellow fever is the Aedes mosquito.

1912.- Intervention of North American forces in Nicaragua at the request of President Adolfo Díaz, to quell the uprising that threatened to overthrow him.

1914.- Japan declares war on Germany.

1917.- China declares war on Germany and its allies.

1919.- The new Reich Constitution comes into force.

1941.- signature of the Atlantic Chartersigned by Churchill and Roosevelt.

1949.- First elections in the newly created Federal Republic of Germany won by the Christian Democrats led by Konrad Adenauer who was elected the first chancellor on September 14.

1957.- Proclamation of the Kingdom of Morocco. The hitherto sultan Mohamed V becomes king.

1980.- The historic 17-day strike breaks out at the Gdansk shipyard (Poland), which gave rise to the Union “Solidarity”.

1988.- The Spanish rider Jorge Martínez “Aspar” makes a double in the Motorcycle World Championship by conquering the title in 125 cc days after winning the 80 cc.

1989.- The president of South Africa, Pieter Botha, announces his resignation.

1994.- The Government of Sudan detains in Khartoum and hands over to France the Venezuelan terrorist Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, alias “Carlos”.

1996.- 35 people die electrocuted when a high tension cable fallsreached by some fireworks, in a verbena on the occasion of the 456th anniversary of the founding of Arequipain the Peru.

2000.- The Council of the Russian Orthodox Church approves the canonization of the last tsar, Nicholas II and other members of his family.

2001.-A nasa Experimental Plane, powered by photovoltaic solar energy, breaks the world record for height of flight.

2003.- Fernando Vaca Narvaja and Roberto Cirilo Perdía are arrested in Buenos Airestwo of the three leaders of the Montoneros, the armed wing of the Peronist left in the 1970s.

2006.- US authorities Mexican Francisco Javier Arellano Félix, head of the Tijuana cartel, is arrested.

2007.- 250 members of the Yazidi religion die in the explosion in Nineveh (Iraq) four suicide truck bombers.

2008.- Poland and the United States agree to create an anti-missile shield on Polish territory after years of negotiations.

2015.- The American flag flies again in Cubaafter 54 years.

2016.- the jihadist group Boko Haram releases a video showing that the girls of Chibok (Nigeria), kidnapped in 2014, they remain captive.

2018.- 43 dead due to the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa (Italy).

2021.- A powerful earthquake in Haiti causes more than 1,400 deaths.

births

1867.- John GalsworthyEnglish writer, Nobel-1932.

1940.- Aristides Royoformer president of Panama.

[1945-WimWendersGerman filmmaker.

1947.- Danielle SteelAmerican writer.

1953.- James HornerAmerican film score composer and conductor.

1959.- Magic Johnson, American former basketball player.

1966.- Halle BerryAmerican actress.

1983.- Mila KunisUkrainian naturalized American actress.

deaths

1951.-William Randolph Hearst, American media mogul.

1956.- Bertolt BrechtGerman poet and playwright.

1971.- Georg von Opel, German car manufacturer.

1972.- Manuel Millares SallSpanish painter.

1988.- Enzo FerrariItalian manufacturer of sports and racing cars.

1993.- José BassoArgentine musician.

1994.- Elias Canetti, British nationalized Bulgarian writer.

2004.- Czeslaw MiloszPolish poet and Nobel Prize for Literature.

2007.-Tikhon KhrennikovRussian composer.

2016.- Fyvush Finkel, American actor.

2020.- Julian BreamEnglish classical guitarist and lute player.