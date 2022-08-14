Craving for a healthy dessert? Prepare these oatmeal and cinnamon cookies with only 3 ingredients

The oatmeal cinnamon cookies They are one of the most delicious that exist, in addition to allowing you to enjoy a dessert plus healthy or less harmful, since its ingredients are low in calories, sugars and all those elements that must be considered when following a careful eating plan.

If this time you were looking for a dessert homemade to satisfy that sweet craving that is frequently desired in the afternoon, these biscuits made from oatmealusually prepared only 3 ingredientsThey may be ideal for you. You will see that they have a good flavor, ideal to accompany your cup of coffee or tea.

With the following recipe you can prepare some delicious oatmeal cinnamon cookieswith very few ingredientsonly 3 you will need, because they are also fast, healthier and too rich. Discover how you can easily make them and start enjoying their flavor.

Ingredients:

1 cup of corn flakes oatmeal

1 ripe banana

1 tbsp cinnamon

Preparation

Remove the peel from the banana and mash in a bowl with the help of a fork, add the flakes of oatmeal with the cinnamon powder and mix well.

With clean hands form the biscuits the size and thickness that you prefer. You can add a little sugar or sweetener of your choice if you prefer that sweet taste and your diet allows it.

Grease a tray and place the pieces separated from each other with a couple of centimeters so that they do not stick, bake for about 10-15 minutes or until they have a golden appearance, just check that they do not burn since the power of heat that it generates every appliance is different.

Carefully remove and let cool to room temperature. Enjoy some delicious oatmeal cinnamon cookies that are extremely easy to prepare and you can enjoy a delicious snack without falling into excesses.