Chivas vs Atlas LIVE

Day 8 of Apertura 2022 continues with one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, the Clásico Tapatío between Chivas vs. Atlas, which you can watch fully live on TV Azteca Deportes screens and its digital platforms.

The Akron Stadium you will receive an edition of

Classic Tapatio

in the opening 2022 corresponding to the matchday 8, Chivas vs Atlas from the Akron Stadiumlooking for three vital points that could also mean a lot in the future of the rojiblanco team.

Confirmed alignments Chivas vs Atlas

Chivas: Jiménez, Sepulveda, Orozco, Olivas, Ponce, Sánchez, Brizuela, Beltrán, Torres, Zaldívar and Vega.

DT Richard Chain.

Atlas: Vargas, Abella, Santamaria, Chalá, Reyes, Aguilera, Zaldívar, Márquez, Herrera, Furch and Quiñones.

DT Diego Coca.

Ricardo Cadena moved his pieces to try to cause a change in the style of play, emphasizing that Mozo is not a starter, the former Pumas player spoke during the week and accepted that he feels ashamed about Chivas’ misstep.

“The truth is that the pressure is still pressure, it changes because of the team we are in, but the truth is that yes, when I debuted I had to go through the worst moments of Pumas in one of their stories and well I think that that bad streak working, not giving up, closing ranks and well it’s pressure because we know what this team represents and we are ready to break that bad streak in a nice match like this Saturday”, he added.

Schedule and where to see the Classic Tapatío of the Opening 2022

The Classic Tapatio of opening 2022 will be played on Saturday, August 13 at 9:05 p.m. from the Akron field, the best narrators in the country will bring you the emotions of this match, Christian Martinoli, Luis García, David Medrano, Omar Villarreal and Jorge Campos.

