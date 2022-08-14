On January 19, the singer and rapper raised in the Bronx, Cardi-Bthrough their stories of Instagram announced that it will cover the full funeral expenses of the 17 people who lost their lives after a fire in an apartment complex in the Bronx, New York, where the rapper was born and raised. According to the authorities, the fire has become the deadliest after three decades and was caused by a faulty heater.

“I just wanted to let you know that several New York radio stations and many artists are raising money, many people also lost their homes and the city and the mayor are also helping, thank you very much for donating”added the singer-songwriter through her stories of Instagram.

Cardi B. The rapper raised in the Bronx, Cardi B, will pay for the funeral of the victims of a fire in New York. / Photo: Getty Images (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Cardi B will pay for the funeral of the victims of a fire in New York

On the other hand, in a statement to CNN revealed that she will pay all the costs that are generated by the funeral because the families have other things to worry about and she hopes that with this, she can help them and make this moment not so bitter and added the following: “When I heard about the fire and the victims, I knew I had to do something to help”, “I cannot imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that I do not have to worry about the costs associated with the burial of your loved ones help them move on and heal. I send my prayers to all those affected.”

Cardi B. The rapper raised in the Bronx, Cardi B, will pay for the funeral of the victims of a fire in New York. / Photo: Getty Images (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Also Creative Director of Playboy, Cardi-B, added that the funeral will take place in Gambia, which is the neighborhood where she grew up and where the tragedy that leaves 17 people dead and others homeless originated. The interpreter of Bodak Yellow She mentioned that she herself will make sure that all the money that has been donated is given to all the families that were affected.