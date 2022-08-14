Britney’s ex-husband leaks videos of the singer with her children in response to Spears’ post

The difficult days are not over for singer Britney Spears after a 13-year guardianship of her father Jamie, as it is now Kevin Ferderline, her ex-husband and father of her children, with whom she faces a controversy after he leaked some videos on social networks where he allegedly yells at Sean and Jayden in response to a publication that the “Princess of Pop” published and then deleted.

It all happened after Federline assured the Daily Mail that the little ones decided to distance themselves from Spears and they didn’t even attend her wedding, after which she broke the silence about their relationship.

“I cannot sit back and let my children be accused in this way after what they have been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos that the kids took when they were 11 and 12 years old. This isn’t even the worst. The lies have to stop. I hope our children grow up to be better than this,” Federline wrote. The videos also disappeared from the account.

What happens in the videos between Britney Spears and her children?

In the first of the recordings, Britney ask for respect. “This is my house, if I want to come in here and give you face lotion because it’s rough, and all you say to me is ‘okay.’ No, it’s not okay. Everyone needs to start treating me like a valid woman. I’m a woman, okay? be nice to me Do you understand?” he says.

In another recording they appear in a car while she looks upset after getting Sean’s phone.

Britney’s words about her children

In the publication that is no longer available, the interpreter of ‘Toxic’ assured that she was sorry for the way in which Federline decided to speak publicly when the situation should have been discussed in private. Thus, she explained that she saw them twice a week and asked for three of her to go, but then they began to visit her only one day to the point of stopping going.

“I know that teenagers are difficult to deal with at that age, but come on, you have to be hateful. They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door. The monitor told me that she only likes to be in his room. Me, like why do they come to visit me if they don’t even visit me. But I never said that because I have to be nice”, he referred.

Britney claims that this situation hurts her and wants to make her scream. “I want to shake their shoulders and tell them to wake up, I’m here too. The age of adolescence is rare, I don’t know what goes through their heads. I wanted them to love me so much I might have overdone it”.

He also referred to Federline accusing having a perfect family and the days he’s had without an answer as “another way for my family to make me feel absolutely nothing.” “I can guarantee you that the house has more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy put together. He wants to bring up my past with that bald head and go back to that difficult time in my life. That was almost 20 years ago,” she added.