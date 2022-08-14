Brad Pitt: how to reign in Hollywood at 58 and take things easy | TV and Show

At 58 years old, Brad Pitt He knows what it’s like to succeed in Hollywood, with a career that allows him to earn up to 20 million dollars per film, an unthinkable figure for many who have a long career in acting.

He has a career of more than 35 years in the industry where he officiated leading actor, supporting actor or produceramong other roles, what they are worth having two oscars at home, in addition to several of the most important awards in its field.

He does not even think about retirement, as was mentioned a few weeks ago when his statements were taken as if he was going to step aside from acting.

just released Bullet Traina film that returns him to the action at the hands of his friend, the director David Leitch and prepares for a second half of the year with many new features.

Of course, these do not point to his work as an actor, but rather to what he is doing with his production company Plan B, approaching the release of two films that could cause an impact.

Brad Pitt, a brilliant career

When you take a tour bus in Los Angeles, specifically on the Walk of Fame, it is usual that one of the first stops is a particular corner of the sunset street in hollywood.

This is the corner where “Pollo Loco” used to be located, a restaurant that welcomed Brad Pitt and gave him his first job in Hollywood, as a corporeo, dressed as a chicken and inviting diners to the inauguration of the premises.

Ellen Degeneres thought that this story was not real and in one of the visits that the actor made to the extinct “The Ellen Show” he confirmed that this was indeed his first job, something that he will never be ashamed of.

However, he left his native Missouri to become an actor in California and succeeded, although starting out as an extra and taking small parts, he landed a part in a major production, Thelma and Louisein 1991, where he acted as the JD, a thief that the protagonists pick up, from there he became a Hollywood favorite.

The success that Pitt was looking for came with productions such as A River Runs Through it either Interview with the Vampirethen came Legends of the Fall and his first nomination for the Golden Globes.

The golden boy of Hollywood had it all and in 1994 he was once again nominated for the Golden Globes for Twelve Monkeysan award he won and his first Oscar nomination.

In 1999 he surprised with “The fight Club”the David Fincher-directed film that became a cult movie and then a series of commercial successes that made him one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

It was in his fourth nomination as an actor, when he achieved the long-awaited Oscar. His work for Quentin Tarantino in “Once upon a time in… Hollywood” it elevated him further into the star he simply is.

Brad, from actor to producer

“He is of another race. And, frankly, I don’t think you can explain exactly what he has because it would be like describing the brilliance of the stars, ”said Quentin Tarantino regarding Brad and his acting talent, adding “He is one of the last great actors on the big screen”.

However, Pitt’s talent is reflected not only when he is in front of the camera, but also when he is behind it.

An example is that long before he stood on the stage of the Dolby Theater to receive the coveted Oscar, which was elusive when he was nominated as an actor, Pitt had already received a statuette.

It was in 2013 when he won his first Oscar, for “12 Years a Slave”the film he produced with his production company Plan B Entertainment and which gave him his first golden statuette as a producer.

The actor co-founded the production company in 2001 with Brad Gray, a film producer, and his then-wife, Jennifer Anistonwith whom he achieved box office hits such as Trya, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

For 2006, when he was left alone in the production company after his divorce and Gray’s decision to leave to be General Director of Paramount Pictures, he made “The Departed”, the film directed by Martin Scorsese and that achieved an Oscar nomination, the nomination he won, Hollywood Insider reported.

Then came a string of hits including World War Z, Selma, The Big Short and Moonlight among others, many of which he directly participates in.

These are the projects that show Pitt in his other facet, that of producer, a facet in which he is so successful as an actor.

new projects

Now, they are preparing to release two films that they assure will make people talk in Hollywood and the world. Is about Blondethe new Netflix movie, a biopic of Marilyn Monroewhich has Ana de Armas in the leading role.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor dedicated himself to praising the Cuban woman, indicating “there were 10 years of preparation”, adding: “it was not until we found Ana that we were able to cross the finish line.”

He also mentioned that “she’s phenomenal,” adding that the role of Marilyn is a very difficult dress to fill.

Another project that is also coming for Brad Pitt and his production company is “She Said” where he officiates as executive producer of the film that will tell the story of Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the New York Times journalists who uncovered the history of abuse in Hollywood.

The journalists who were the ones who gave rein to the creation of the movement #MeToo in Hollywood they are played by Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan.

But are not the only ones. She is also preparing “She Talks”, an adaptation of the book by Mirian Toews about a group of women who come together to confront their rapists and which features the participation of Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara and Ben Whishaw in the leading roles.

He highlighted the latter to GQ “is one of the most profound films that have been made in the last decade.”

Brad Pitt’s last movie

Bullet Train is the movie that brought us back to the Brad Pitt that everyone loves, directed by his friend David Leith, responsible for other hits like “Fight Club” and “Mr. & Mrs Smith” where he met his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

“When I spoke with Brad, the main objective was to make an entertaining and escapist film, fresh and original, that motivates people to return to theaters,” the director told GQ and that is what he achieved with the film that was taken. Box Office.

Although the real revolution that Brad experienced was his return to the red carpet at the premiere of the film, in Berlin we could see him wearing a skirt to mitigate the 40 degrees that affected the German capital and then, relaxed and even jumping in front of his companions cast, including Bad Bunny.

A much more relaxed Brad Pitt, even caused concern when in the framework of an interview he indicated that he would dedicate himself to directing and producing, which hinted that he would retire from acting.

However, he later clarified that his statement was misunderstood, indicating: “What I wanted to say is that I am already facing the last stretch, the last season. And the question is: ‘How do I want to spend that time?’ But in no case is it a withdrawal.recorded Week.

He added to his statement: “At my age you have made enough mistakes. And hopefully you’ve accumulated enough experience from what you did right, from what you did wrong. And now you have to be able to apply that kind of wisdom.”

With his words, Pitt shows that he will take things easy, he can always return to the screen to delight his followers.