Black Adam would not have convinced Warner Bros. and would suffer the same fate as Batgirl

When Dwayne Johnson presented “Black Adam” said that the film would come to “alter the hierarchy of power” of DC Extended Universeand boy would I be doing it… As it transpired in the last hours, the film would not have convinced the executives of Warner Bros. and Discovery that he would have planned for her a path very similar to that of “Batgirl”which was canceled last week.

David ZaslavCEO of Warner Discovery, already saw “The Flash”, “Shazam 2” Y “Black Adam” and of all of them he said that “they can be better” than they are. In tune with Zaslav, Dwayne Johnson had already commented that the first cut of the film did not seem suitable for theaters and that work should be done on it, something that the team did and that the actor approved after several editions that the CEO would not have been completely convinced of.

According to specialized journalists Erik Davis Y Umberto Gonzalezthe “Black Adam” test screenings left a disappointment in the audience that I get to comment the same as in those of “Batgirl”: “it’s a bad tv episode”.

While David Zaslav and his team debate the future of this film, the trailer continues to spin in theaters around the world as if the film was really going to come to light when it is not yet a sure thing.

Dwayne Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra fight against the studio so that “Black Adam” is not canceled

Dwayne Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra defend the product he has scheduled to premiere on October 21, 2022although they avoid giving statements about it while fighting against the study so that “Black Adam” not be cancelled.

Specific, Zaslav has a plan for the brand ““similar to Marvel’s” with a gradual growth and the discovery of the characters over 10 years. For him, it is impossible for DC not to be able to revive and give battle to his competitor when it has three of the most recognized superheroes in the world and they sell themselves: Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

