Black Adam would not have convinced Warner Bros. and would suffer the same fate as Batgirl

When Dwayne Johnson presented “Black Adam” said that the film would come to “alter the hierarchy of power” of DC Extended Universeand boy would I be doing it… As it transpired in the last hours, the film would not have convinced the executives of Warner Bros. and Discovery that he would have planned for her a path very similar to that of “Batgirl”which was canceled last week.

David ZaslavCEO of Warner Discovery, already saw “The Flash”, “Shazam 2” Y “Black Adam” and of all of them he said that “they can be better” than they are. In tune with Zaslav, Dwayne Johnson had already commented that the first cut of the film did not seem suitable for theaters and that work should be done on it, something that the team did and that the actor approved after several editions that the CEO would not have been completely convinced of.

