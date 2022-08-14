Berlusconi’s announcement removes any doubt

Cristiano Ronaldo at Monza, president Silvio Berlusconi has released statements that remove any doubts about the deal

The Monza of Silvio Berlusconi is making his fans dream and, despite the 2-1 defeat against the Turin at the first of the championship, he does not intend to stop with his market. The sports director Adriano Galliani has scored 13 hits to be able to conquer safety, now it will only be necessary to test this machine.

From the arrivals of Pessina And Sensesto those of Frog, Cragno And Caprariup to the last in chronological order, that of Petagna. The white-reds will have their say during the championship and it will be up to the coach Stroppa to be able to build valid mechanisms to be able to stay in A league.

There is no lack of quality, perhaps not to reach the top 10 of the championship, but the team will absolutely have its say. Meanwhile, the market is still open and the management continues to make its fans dream. The president also spoke in these hours Silvio Berlusconigiving an important announcement about possible future purchases.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Monza, Berlusconi’s words remove all doubts

Among the names of players approached at Monza there were also those of Mauro Icardi And Cristiano Ronaldo. For the Argentine it was Adriano Galliani to clarify definitively the position of the club, revealing that Maurito will not land in white-red.

On the Portuguese champion, back from a humiliating 4-0 suffered by his Manchester Unitedspoke the president Berlusconi in person. “Cristiano Ronaldo is he leaving United? Lucky him. We didn’t think about these players, they don’t come to a newly promoted “.

Finally, the patron concluded: “Monza has a stadium of 16 thousand people, tonight the Milan hosted almost 70 thousand “. A substantial difference, which definitively closes the doors to an almost utopian dream. How Icardineither CR7 he will wear the Monza shirt, which will try, however, with his interpreters, to entertain the fans.