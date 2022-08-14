Ben Affleck, angry with the behavior of the paparazzi during his honeymoon

After getting married celebrating an intimate wedding in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they went on their honeymoon to Paris. Many details emerged from this trip, in addition to a multitude of photos collected by both paparazzi and fans who came across the couple. This situation made Ben Affleck feel very uncomfortable.

A source close to the actor told Page Six: “Ben was a little scared in Paris. This was a new level, almost Princess Diana level.” The source adds: “Ben is used to being in the spotlight, but he felt like the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen is made of steel and knows that she is part of the job, but she still gets pissed off.”

During their honeymoon, Ben Affleck has been the center of many memes due to unflattering photos like the one of the trip on the Seine river where he appears asleep with his mouth open, or Ben Affleck smoking at the window with a downcast face. Meanwhile, Jennifer López appeared radiant in almost all the images.

This is not the first time that Affleck has had problems with feeling exposed in the press. In 2003, the day before the actor’s original nuptials with Jennifer Lopez, they both released a statement saying: “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date”. Remember, they never set a date for that particular wedding again.