Audrey Hepburn: biography of a diva

Few other characters from the big screen have had the cultural relevance of Audrey Hepburn. More than an actress, a true icon, the admiration for which she has transformed over the years into a collective mania that still shows no sign of fading. Between the 1950s and 1960s, Hepburn managed to create an aspirational model capable of blending glamor and independent lifestyle, lightness and intellectualism, timeless classicism and unconventional novelty. We are facing one of those cases in which the media image of her becomes at times greater than the character himself, distorting her legacy to make her a pure mass phenomenon: as an Oscar-winning actress, trendsetter and humanitarian on a mission for UNICEF, the myth of Audrey remains alive today in the form of portraits printed on posters, mugs, shiny plastic shopping bags, wall stickers, cushions, shot glasses, so much so that many find themselves having a gadget of dubious taste at home without knowing, or at least without knowing at all, Audrey Hepburn and her story.

Archive PhotosGetty Images

But let’s take a step back. A symbol of liberation from the austerity and constraints imposed by war, in 1947 Christian Dior overturns the dictates of fashion with his “New Look”, which features hourglass silhouettes with bulky shoulders and slender waists, perfect for sensual physicists like that of Marilyn Monroe or Elizabeth Taylor but not for the average woman. While the figure of a woman who plays with sensuality and double meaning on the screen begins to assert itself in the common imagination, the need immediately arises to find a counterpart for which women who cannot reflect themselves in Marilyn want to cheer. It is with this idea in mind that the production behind Roman holidays (1953) chooses Audrey Hepburn in the title role and invests her with a mission: to give life to a new idea of ​​a woman, emancipated, fun, free and at the same time extremely chic. Audrey brings that innate magnetism that belongs to her to the screen and conquers the world with her naturalness and elegance. For many young women of the fifties she represents a real antithesis of Marilyn, as much loved by some as detested by others for her marked sensuality: Audrey is more than a body inside a screen, she is the representation that even a long-limbed girl with shapes just pronounced it can be attractive by leveraging style and personality. Audrey laid the foundations for androgynous looks and the search for the particular above the canon in the conception of beauty then carried out by figures like Twiggy in the sixties.

Art ZelinGetty Images

The fashion factor certainly played its part. Behind every great icon there is a great designer, who in this case responds to the name of Hubert de Givenchy. During the filming of Sabrina (1954), Audrey was in fact sent to Paris to meet the designer who would take care of her transformation from ugly duckling to swan over the course of the film. Givenchy was only 26 at the time and was still making his way into the fashion world after learning the trade working alongside Cristóbal Balenciaga. Busy for an upcoming collection, the designer told Audrey that he didn’t have time to make clothes ad hoc inviting her to use the ones she already had available in her atelier: here Hepburn chose three of the most emblematic dresses in the history of cinema and thus the famous collaboration between the actress and the designer was born, a partnership destined to last forever to the point that he considered Hepburn his muse and that she said she only wore Givenchy as the only brand capable of making her truly feel herself. For many years the prerogative of the latter, however, Hepburn’s wardrobe later opened up to other designers such as Valentino and Ralph Lauren, whose refined simplicity blended perfectly with Audrey’s style.

BettmannGetty Images

Then there were the two marriages, the children, the break from acting to finally be able to take care of his family, which had always represented his true dream. In addition to her witty nature, the elegance of her looks and her generosity conveyed by her smile, Hepburn made its way into the hearts of the audience also because the transformation of her a la Cinderella that she had brought to the screen with movies like Sabrina, My Fair Lady And Funny Face, after all it was not that far from real life. The Belgian-born actress is in fact known for having lived a dramatic childhood, marked by poverty and hunger resulting from war, which greatly influenced her in her approach to life, motherhood and humanitarian missions which she began to advocate in the last phase of his career.

UNICEFGetty Images

Born in 1960 from his marriage to Mel Ferrer, his son Sean Ferrer made keeping the memory of his mother alive a real mission, so much so that in 2020 he wrote the children’s book together with his wife Karin Hofer Little Audrey’s Daydream hoping to pass on the Hepburn legacy to new generations. In 2015, the other son, Luca Dotti born of the second marriage – with the psychiatrist Andrea Dotti – published the book Audrey my mother from which a TV series produced by Wildside and scripted by Jacqueline Hoyt will be taken, announced in 2021. The volume tells the most intimate moments of Audrey Hepburn, who abandoned a steadily growing career for ten years to enjoy her family, and even includes his homemade recipes with lots of side notes.

KeystoneGetty Images

A biopic about Audrey Hepburn with Rooney Mara as the actress and Luca Guadagnino as director was also announced at the beginning of 2022, but in the meantime they think about it. celebrities and fictional characters – but no less influential – of the small screen to continue to quote her, in a more or less veiled way: we think of Lily Collins who is inspired by her in makeup, hairstyles and cutting of clothes, or Blair Waldorf – played by Leighton Meester – who in Gossip Girl she is Audrey’s number one fan, so much so that she dreams several times in her shoes as she falls into iconic scenes from her filmography and has the only true tradition of watching her films every Sunday morning. From 2007 to 2012 the teen drama profoundly marked adolescent aesthetics, forming groups of girls who wore pearl necklaces and earrings, bon ton dresses that, yes, at first glance recalled Blair’s style, but inevitably also referred to Audrey’s. In today’s jet-set, the Kardashian-Jenners seem to be obsessed with Audrey: in 2014 Kim Kardashian shocked the news with photos on a bicycle in which she wore a black turtleneck, Capri pants and ballet flats; at the Met Gala 2021, In America: A Lexicon of FashionKendall Jenner paid tribute to the actress by sporting a crystal-covered dress with a matching choker that echoed the one worn by the actress in My Fair Lady.

Among the side effects of Hurricane-Hepburn there are necklaces and chain bracelets by Tiffany & Co. In general, in the 2000s everything that comes from Audrey’s world, even far away, plays an essential role in the construction of the adolescent’s identity. a bit snobbish – paradoxical because Audrey was anything but snobbish -: and so the love for Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s translates into an immediate passion for historic jewelery, for its turquoise caskets, for its display cases, and, of course, for its models entry-price.

CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

To Audrey Hepburn we owe the consecration of the little black dress among the famous ten must inevitable in any wardrobe and countless lessons of life, compassion and kindness. What would she think, an undisputed icon of refinement, seeing her portrait printed on glass cases and goblets?

