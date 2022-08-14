At last! From today you can download Minecraft for free
Despite having been on the market for 11 years, we cannot deny that Minecraft It remains, today, one of the best known and most played games in the world. This construction sandbox was developed by Mojang Studios in 2011, a company that was acquired by Microsoft three years later due to its great success. And, although since then there have always been several versions of the program, as of today all of them are unified thanks to Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition.
When buying Minecraft to be able to play, players had to choose between one of the two editions that we could find. On one hand we had the Java version, the original one created by Mojang. It works on all operating systems and gives us an original experience of what the game was and how it was designed. On the other hand, we had the Windows 10 edition, the edition of the Microsoft Store, more modern and with improvements impossible to implement within the Java edition.
Although they are the same game, they are actually two different experiences. And, as such, it was necessary to go through the checkout twice and buy both editions. Until now.
Do you have a Minecraft edition? now you have both
The new Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition seeks to unify the experience of this game within a single offer in order to encourage users to try both versions interchangeably. In this way, the only thing we have to do, if we already have one of the two editions, is to download the minecraft launcher and sign in to it with our Microsoft account. We will be able to see the editions that we have in our possession, and access them. And, if we already had the Microsoft Store version (as was our case), we can see that now we can download and install the Java Edition completely free of chargewithout having to go through the box.
If we already have the version of the Microsoft Store, we will not have to do anything. But, if we had purchased the Java version with a Mojang Account, in order to make use of this promotion it is necessary that we migrate it directly to a Microsoft Account. Thus, the version of the Windows Store will also be automatically unlocked within the launcher.
This offer will only be available for PC editions. That is, it will apply to Minecraft from the Windows Store, and to the Java version, which we can download for Windows, macOS and Linux. However, the console versions are excluded from this promotion (mainly because the Java version is not available for them).
If we do not have the game in our possession, now we will only have to buy one version of it to have access to both editions. And, if we don’t want to buy either version, or want to try them before checking out, remember that this game is also It is included in the Game Pass. In this way, within the Microsoft subscription, we can have access to both versions, and to more than 100 more games.