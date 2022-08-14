At last! From today you can download Minecraft for free

When buying Minecraft to be able to play, players had to choose between one of the two editions that we could find. On one hand we had the Java version, the original one created by Mojang. It works on all operating systems and gives us an original experience of what the game was and how it was designed. On the other hand, we had the Windows 10 edition, the edition of the Microsoft Store, more modern and with improvements impossible to implement within the Java edition.

Although they are the same game, they are actually two different experiences. And, as such, it was necessary to go through the checkout twice and buy both editions. Until now.

Do you have a Minecraft edition? now you have both

The new Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition seeks to unify the experience of this game within a single offer in order to encourage users to try both versions interchangeably. In this way, the only thing we have to do, if we already have one of the two editions, is to download the minecraft launcher and sign in to it with our Microsoft account. We will be able to see the editions that we have in our possession, and access them. And, if we already had the Microsoft Store version (as was our case), we can see that now we can download and install the Java Edition completely free of chargewithout having to go through the box.