Ana de Armas reveals how she got over her breakup with Ben Affleck

In the midst of the unexpected wedding of Jennifer Lopez (now Jennifer Affleck) and Ben Affleck, both Alex Rodríguez and Ana de Armas, their former partners, have become relevant while waiting for a statement, and although neither of them has done , the Cuban has broken the silence about what she experienced during her brief relationship.

The 34-year-old actress gave an interview for Elle magazine in its American version that coincides with the wedding link in Las Vegas that took place this weekend, in which she spoke about her participation in the film ‘The Gray Man’ that stars Chris Evan and Ryan Gosling, but also of the fleeting romance that lived with the now husband of the “Diva del Bronx”.

In the talk she confesses how her life changed from one moment to another when she started dating the actor and how ended up fleeing Los Angeles due to the harassment he experienced from the paparazzi.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck: Their fleeting love story

The then couple met on the set of the movie ‘Deep Waters’ in March 2020since then the chemistry arose and they became unexpected, so much so that by August of that same year they began to live together, for which they spent part of the confinement together in the residence that the actor has in Brentwood.

By then Ana and Ben became the favorite couple in Hollywood, however this title was full of consequences, the paparazzi stalked them day and night outside his house. Photographs abounded of them walking their dogs, going for a coffee and even throwing out the garbage or looking for a newspaper.

The harassment was so great that even the ‘Batman’ actor installed a life-size cardboard figure of the Cuban woman so that they could continue taking photos.

Despite how united they looked by January 2021, they would surprise with their breakup after almost a year of relationship. At that time it was said that They had ended amicably. Since then, neither of them spoke about it and in a few months we would again see each one returning to their love lives, he with his now wife and she with Paul Boukadakis, vice president of Tinder.

Ana de Armas confesses how she overcame her separation from Ben Affleck

After more than a year of that relationship that stole the attention of Hollywood, the ‘Knives Out’ actress breaks her silence and reveals the torment he lived with Ben.

And it is that the overwhelming attention that he began to receive from the media ended up destroying his courtship, it was a degree of harassment that he could not bear, so he ended up fleeing Los Angeles, a city that had become his home for seven years. Still, she doesn’t see it as a negative, rather it served to re-prioritize her.

“Going through that helped confirm that this city was not for me… It became a little too much. There is no way out… it is a city with bright lights that keeps you anxious all the time, you always have that feeling that there is something that you do not have, that you are missing something, ”she confessed.

Apparently the ‘Gone girl’ actor refused to leave Brentwood, as he lived in close proximity to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children. It is estimated that Ana was the one who made the decision to end the relationship for mental health.

It was the actress who decided to overcome her relationship with the actor and producer in another part of the United States, moving to the other coast, specifically to New York City, where she lives under the anonymity that she so desired and that not being close of Ben and the paparazzi helped to heal his heart soon and give him peace.