Alert about fraud in Santander credit cards

For all customers of Santanderthat they have a credit card, Be careful because a new way of electronic fraud has been detected among its users. With which through false emails from the banking institution and they ask you for information and passwords with which they later access your account and withdraw your money.

This form of fraud is called phishingbecause through links they take you to false pages where they steal information with which they can impersonate and steal money from your account. Next, we give you more information about it and recommendations so that it does not happen to you.

Alerts on Santander credit cards for fraud

If you received an email from Santander, where it tells you that after a certain date you will no longer be able to use your credit card. Be careful as this is a new phishing scam that wants to steal your financial data. For this, it uses links that take you to pages where they give you access to your cell phone with a type of hack.

If the electronic message indicates that you have available “a new security network to guarantee greater security” be careful, because they are cyber criminals who use very convincing formats that simulate notices from the banking institution to obtain your information.

Recommendations to avoid fraud on your credit card

If you have received this type of email, delete it immediately, and if you still have doubts about its veracity. You can speak to the bank, to confirm the email and have greater security to whom you give your data. Other recommendations are:

If you do not know the authenticity of the emails or messages received from a bank, avoid clicking on links so as not to fall into theft of your data.

Santander warns on its official page that they will never send links to forms with users’ personal information such as passwords, NIPS or passwords.

Any official message or SMS from Santander arrives with short codes or with the official termination of the email @santander.com.mx

