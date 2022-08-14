8 new applications of these last weeks that we recommend you try

We recommend 8 new applications from the Play Store that are very worthwhile, give them a try!

Every week new free applications for Android of all kinds and among all of them land on the Google Play Store we select the best and bring them to you so that no diamond in the rough escapes you.

Thus, today we have selected for you a total of 8 new apps that have recently hit the Google app storewhich we recommend you try.

Within this list you will find apps as useful as PDF Reader, WhatsApp Status SaverQR & Barcobe Scanner or Photopea.

PDFReader

The first new application from the Play Store that you should try is PDF Reader, a complete tool with which you will be able to read any PDF file, print it and share it with your friends and family in a quick and easy way.

In addition, PDF Reader also allows you to create your own PDF documents, since it has different tools for this, such as Image to PDF, Compress PDF, Split PDF, Combine PDF or ORC to PDF.

PDF Reader is a totally free app with ads that you can download from the direct link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines.

Free Download PDF Reader – PDF Viewer

Tim VPN

Tim VPN is a free VPN client for Android that allows you to connect to a large number of servers around the world and so on. safely browse the Internet and access restricted multimedia content in your country.

Tim VPN is a very simple app to useto start using it there is no need to register, it has a very modern interface and It has no time or data traffic limits.

Free Download Tim VPN – Unlimited, Fast

WhatsApp Status Saver

Another of the new applications from the Play Store that you should try is WhatsApp Status Saver, a simple tool that will allow you to download the image or video of any Status of your WhatsApp contacts and share it with whoever you want in an easy and fast way.

WhatsApp Status Saver en a free app with ads, but no in-app purchases that has already been downloaded more than 100 times since its arrival on Google Play.

Download WhatsApp Status Saver for free

Magic Cleaner: Phone Optimizer

With Magic Cleaner: Phone Optimizer you can make your Android mobile cleaner, faster and more secure, since this free app will allow you to remove junk files thus freeing up space in the internal memory of your device, reduce memory usage so that the CPU works more efficiently and the terminal runs faster and prevent phone from overheating thus making your battery last longer.

Download free Magic Cleaner: Phone Optimizer

QR & Barcobe Scanner

QR & Barcobe Scanner is a simple, but complete, free app with which you can scan QR codes, barcodes, business cards and even documents.

Furthermore, this app also allows you to create your own QR codes that include text, email addresses, web linkslocations, contacts or access data to a Wi-Fi network.

Free Download QR & Barcobe Scanner

Download Instagram Videos

With this app you can download any content published on Instagram: Photos, Videos, Posts, Stories..etc and share it with your friends in a really simple way.

Download Videos from Instagram is a very easy tool to use since for download content from the social network owned by Meta you just have to follow a few simple steps:

copy the url of the publication whose content you want to download

of the publication whose content you want to download Paste that URL in the Instagram Video Downloader app

in the Instagram Video Downloader app Click on the button Download

In addition, this free app allows you download multiple content at oncerepublish the downloaded image or video with your account quickly and easily and configure automatic downloading of photos and videos from Instagram with a single touch.

Google Play Store | Download Instagram Videos

Photopea

Another of the new applications on Google Play that we recommend you try is Photopea, a complete photo editor that is very easy to use with which you can apply effects to your photosframe them with more than 2,100 types of frames and grids, add text, emojis and stickers to them and enhance them with all kinds of filters.

But that’s not all, because this free app will also allow you create your own photo collageswhich will already have the necessary proportions to be shared on Instagram or to create a YouTube thumbnail with them.

Download photopea for free

popcamera

Pop Camera is a free camera app that has just landed on the Play Store, with which you can capture high-quality photos and edit them with dozens of filters and modes of all kinds.

This app also has a manual mode that allows you to capture images in 16-bit RAW formatwhich is ideal for post-processing images with any photo editor.

Download Pop Camera for free