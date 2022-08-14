3 Lamborghinis Gal Gadot could buy

Gal Gadot has become one of the highest grossing actresses of the moment. This makes many production companies try to hire her, offering her high salary contracts. Due to her great passion for cars, she could indulge in adding one or more of these Lamborghinis to her garage.

Gal Gadot saw his career catapulted after being part of several films of Fast and furiousseries starring Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson Y Jason Statham, among others. These films gave him the opportunity to get the role of Diana Prince, wonder-woman in the DC Extended Universe.

Today she is one of the highest-grossing actresses in the industry, which is why several producers offer her juicy contracts to be part of their films. just for acting Red Noticebeside Ryan ReynoldsGadot took a bag of $20 million. Since you have a great passion for carsyou could invest this money in one or several of these Lamborghinis:

1) Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus that Gal Gadot could buy.

For about 250 thousand dollarsGal Gadot could be done with this Lamborghini Urus. This car has a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the chest This engine is capable of generating 650 horsepower of power With this power, you can reach a top speed of 305km/h and go 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

2) Lamborghini Huracan Performante

The Lamborghini Huracán Performante that Wonder Woman could buy.

This second Lamborghini that you could add to your collection who gives life to the Wonder Womanhas a market value of 300 thousand dollars. Under the chest, hides a 5.2-liter V10 engine which generates a power of 630 horsepower. In this way, the Hurricane Performant accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 340km/h.

3) Lamborghini Aventador S

The Lamborghini Aventador S that the actress could buy.

The Lamborghini Aventador S is valued at 425 thousand dollars. This third car of the Italian brand that the actress born in Israel could buy, has under the hood a powerful 6.2-liter V12 engine. He himself generates 740 horsepower of power, to reach a 350km/h top speed and go 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds.