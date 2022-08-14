10 summer flirting from celebrities (we forgot about)

Summer, time to flirt. New loves light up on the scorching beach and then go out with the last bonfires. Also celebrities are not immune to the charm of the business under the umbrella. The history of magazines is full, crammed with famous couples who got infatuated during the hot season and then break up with autumn upon us, as if nothing had ever happened.

Once upon a time, Leonardo Dicaprio who returned to Romeo Montecchi’s Hawaiian shirt for his new “Giulietta” Blake Livelyunder the sun Verona 2011. Among the hottest VIP liaisons ever, we cannot fail to mention the couple Lana del Rey and Francesco Carrozzini. A passion, the one between the sensual singer and the beautiful photographer, born in July 2014 among the crystalline waters of Portofino. Two summers later, the gossip goes haywire for the couple Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston. The queen of music and the star of the MCU indulge in Romanesque Roman holidays, hand in hand.

Here, the gallery of the 10 summer flirting of VIPs (of which we had forgotten): from sum love lampo tra Henry Cavill and Kaley Cuoco to the boiling yacht of Zac Efron and Michelle Rodriguez until the wet kisses in between Nick Jonas and Lily Collins.

