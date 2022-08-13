This is what Johnny Depp and Kate Moss looked like when they were BOYFRIEND in the 90s | PHOTOS

After the controversial trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, where a large part of her private life was disclosed, including her past relationships, in which that of the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean stood out as the actress Kate Mosswho testified in favor of the singer, many dedicated themselves to investigating this relationship that was left in the past but that gave much to talk about in the decade of the 90’sso we will show you Photos Of how they looked What a couple.

The relationship between Johnny Depp Y Kate Moss It was one of the most media in the decade of the 90’s Well, these began dating in 1994, after the actor of “Young Scissorhands” had ended his relationship with Winona Ryder and had to experience the death of his best friend River Phoenix.

Despite the fact that both celebrities were and continue to be one of the most important icons in terms of cinema and modeling, in the 90’s They were one of the most popular and beloved couples, although there are suspicions that it was a connection that was full of excesses, such as parties, drugs and alcohol.

Meanwhile, it is also rumored that Johnny Depp Y Kate Moss they began a love relationship since they connected on the issue of debauchery despite the fact that they were a little over ten years apart, since they loved parties, where the meeting point was mostly at the bar “The Viper Room” , where the actor was a co-owner.

Although no details of their breakup have been given, both Kate Moss What Johnny Depp They have released clues in certain interviews with celebrities, because while the model pointed out that she cried a lot since she missed the good care that the actor had with her. The singer apologized for becoming so obsessed with her projects and career that he let the relationship cool down.

It was undoubtedly one of the most controversial couples of the 90’s, but without a doubt the fact that marked them as a couple was the anecdote where JOhnny Depp He was detained by the authorities after staying with Kate Moss It is one of the most luxurious hotels in the United States, which charged more than 2,200 dollars per night and that the actor caused damage for more than 10,000 dollars while being under the influence of alleged drugs.