They kill a patient and a nurse in a children’s hospital in Ecatepec

Juan Manuel Camacho

Mexico state / 12.08.2022 13:06:00





A nurse and a patient were killed Thursday morning inside the Children’s Optometry Hospitallocated in the municipality of Ecatepec.

The attack occurred around 3:00 a.m. in the Tierra Blanca neighborhood, where A doctor was also wounded by a bullet identified as Ernest.

Apparently two armed men entered the cliniclocated on Puerto Campeche street corner Encino, pretending to be relatives of a hospitalized person.

Witnesses reported that those responsible requested reports from the patientwhom they identified as Elizabeth and who allegedly received medical care inside the sanatorium.

However, when entering the property they detonated firearms directly against a doctor and at least one of the nurses that accompanied him.

Both victims received at least one shot to the head.while minutes later a second woman waiting to be served she was also shot and died on the spot.

The nurse was identified as Abigail, 21.while the second victim in her 60s -who was waiting to be treated- was not identified by the authorities.

Emergency services arrived at the site in the eco 2009 ambulance to transfer the injured doctor to a hospital in the area. Local police officers arrived at the site in units ME151A1 and ME042A3, to secure the area, while personnel from the Ecatepec Regional Prosecutor’s Office began the investigations.

So far the authorities have not reported on people detained for these facts.

KVS