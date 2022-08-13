They have been together since 2017, they keep a low profile and he is 22 years older – PEOPLE Online

Leonardo Dicaprio He is considered one of the most coveted leading men in Hollywood. The list of girlfriends of the actor is quite extensive, with celebrities such as Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bundchenbut the one who has him completely in love for several years is Argentina, Camila Morrone.

The couple met in a very particular way in 2011, when he was 33 years old and she was just 11. This happened because the mother of Camila, Lucila Polakwas the couple Al Pacino and on more than one occasion the Titanic actor met with them. Several years passed and Leonard was reunited with Morronebut this time he saw her as his love interest.

In 2016, the first images appeared that sparked rumors of romance between the two. In the photos you see her Camila leaving the actor’s house in Los Angeles. Faced with the repercussions of the news, neither of them came out to confirm or deny anything. But each time they were seen in more events together like the party of 40 of Ellen Degeneresawards after parties, among others.

By 2018, the couple was already more than confirmed and they had no problem being affectionate in front of the paparazzi cameras. A year later rumors of a possible engagement began to circulate but were never confirmed. “Leo never loved anyone like that and is ready to have children. Camila also loves being surrounded by children and would like to have children with him, although she wants to get married first, because she cares about traditions.”confessed a source close to the actor in an interview with the newspaper US Weekly.

Their first appearance as a couple was at the 2020 Oscars ceremony. There the camera showed them very close together, sitting next to Brad Pitt. DiCaprio on that occasion he was nominated for his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Those photos went through all the news portals and became viral on social networks.

“There are many relationships in Hollywood -and in the history of the world- where there are very large age differences. I believe that everyone should date whoever they want…Probably, I would also find it curious. I understand that they do it, but I hope it stops being a debate”were the statements of Camila about her relationship with the actor, defending her love despite their age difference.

A few months ago, rumors appeared that the couple seemed to be going through a crisis, but in May of this year, photos of the two walking along the beaches of Malibu were released. There they showed that they are still betting on their love.