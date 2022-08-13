They are not your children, even if your last name is Kardashian – Other looks

There are so many famous men and women who have joined the grotesque fashion of ripping babies out of their mothers’ wombs that the list is starting to get endless. The last one, the millionaire influencer Khloé Kardashian who, following in the footsteps of her sister Kim, announced a few days ago that she would have her second child by this method. In Spain, the reproductive exploitation of women is illegal and is recognized as null and void in Article 10 of the Law on Assisted Human Reproduction Techniques, which makes it clear that the affiliation of children with their mother will be determined by childbirth. In addition, the alteration of filiation that always occurs in surrogacy is typified as a crime in the Penal Code, which emphasizes that those who deliver a minor through financial compensation, those who receive it, and those who mediate, will be punished with prison sentences. ranging from six months to five years. How do you eat then that during the celebration of the Pride festivities a group of people buying babies (mostly men) have walked with excitement under a sign that read “They are our children” and that there has not been even half a sentence by our minister?

The paradox is that the criminal code does not establish any punishment for citizens who opt for this practice abroad, nor for the agencies that operate in the trafficking of minors. Moreover, as pointed out by Stop Vientres de Alquiler, the Spanish State facilitates the fraud of the Law by allowing these creatures to be registered in consulates abroad (at the expense of the carrier of the semen). The latest amendment to the Organic Law on Sexual and Reproductive Health promised to ban agency advertising and promote institutional campaigns that would reinforce the illegality of these practices, but, as can be seen, nothing is going to prohibit buyers from advocating this kind of exploitation of women’s bodies. It should also be remembered that surrogacy is a flagrant violation of the rights of minors whose purchase and sale completely violates their dignity as persons, as the Supreme Court, the European Parliament and various international organizations have already warned. It is worth remembering, once again, that being a father or mother is not a human right enshrined in any international treaty.

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November. Khloé is extremely grateful to the woman who is carrying the pregnancy for this beautiful blessing,” the Kardashian family statement read. So grateful are all the buyers to the expectant mothers that there is not a trace of them in any of these happy advertisements. The deletion is systematic. It is impossible to know how they felt during the pregnancy, how they gave birth (or made them give birth, usually through scheduled deliveries and cesarean sections), what physical or emotional sequels they carry from the moment that strangers ripped that warm creature from her bodies, sometimes even when the umbilical cord joined them, as can be seen in numerous photographs that circulate on social networks and that leave me both perplexed and horrified. We also know nothing about how all those women find themselves postpartum without a baby, in mourning for a living creature that they will never be able to see again because it is the market, friends. The heartbreak of these children, deprived from the day of their birth of the only thing they know -the body of their mothers-, I don’t even want to imagine. Of course, what we know, and very well, is that all pregnant women do it freely, because they are very generous and very empathetic and some even enjoy getting pregnant for others! The same script that your trusted janitor could write.

The justifications with which reproductive exploitation is laundered are numerous and cover all possible cases. While we were denied the reality of the Ukrainian women who had been forced to give birth alone in the middle of the war, we received a multitude of tearful accounts from buyers. Unfortunate stories of people who, without any charge of conscience, demanded that the Spanish Government take charge of their request, now abandoned in a bunker thousands of kilometers away, in charge of nurses also kidnapped for a contract. It is fascinating that the same system that pushes us to delay our maternity 10, 15, 20 years invites us at the same time to exploit our own bodies and those of other more vulnerable women in order to have children with whom we share the genetic code. Siri Hustvedt said in her book mothers, fathers and others that DNA has become the new Greek dream of male childbirth.

I read in a women’s magazine that promotes the whitening of this reproduction technique that in the modality known as gestational (or total) surrogacy, in vitro fertilization of the heterosexual couple is used to, according to them, “disassociate the pregnant woman from any relationship biology” with the creature. The stupor is total when the perversion of language conspires with neoliberalism to deny the obvious fact that there is nothing more biological than gestation. The origin of life is in our wombs. Everything happens in a woman’s body.

The American author also points out that “DNA fantasy excludes the temporary reality of pregnancy. It excludes all the changes that are part of her new bodily reality during pregnancy, during which her cardiovascular, renal, endocrine, immune and metabolic No one knows exactly what is happening to her nervous system, but there seem to be detectable changes, such as a reduction in gray matter in her brain Pregnancy is not the same as a womb It is not a womb that houses a DNA soul predestined. It is an active process of constant metamorphosis in the mature maternal body.” During pregnancy, cell exchange between mother and fetus is inevitable and the physical and emotional stimuli that affect the first also have consequences on the development of that future person. And knowing it as they know it, the owners of the DNA try to control the uncontrollable with absurd and unworthy contractual clauses that imply all kinds of abstinence from the mother, but that do not avoid the stress and emotional disconnection to which they themselves subject their future sons.

As modern as they may seem, the ideas that justify using women as holes, ovens or incubators are incompatible with feminism and progressivism. Our bodies, our sexualities and our maternity must be free from economic need and the desires of others. By normalizing this type of practice, we run the risk that what we now do to poorer women, one day they will do it to us or to our daughters, when the need strikes.

From my home in Spain, I enter the website of a company dedicated to reproductive exploitation and I write to them telling them, literally, that I am interested in a surrogate mother. I don’t expect the question they ask me, because even having put on the form that I am Spanish, they tell me if I want to be, or if I need to. I tell them that I want, that I need the money. It seems that they are not surprised by the answer and ask me to wait a moment to speak with a person in charge of the company. Horrified, I leave the chat. “Dangerous ideas hide in plain sight. Avoiding the biology of gestation is expensive,” recalls Siri Hustvedt.