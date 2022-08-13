the reunion between the actor and his lawyer Camille Vasquez (and the images of the emotional moment)

In 2018, after two years separated from Johnny Depp, Amber Heard indirectly accused the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean of having physically and emotionally abused her during their marriage statements that started this legal battle.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were involved in one of the most mediatic and controversial trials in Hollywood history after the actor sued his ex-wife for defamation following an article published in The Washington Post.

Despite the media spectacle that the trial between the two artists entailed, one of the people who stole the spotlight was Camille VasquezJohnny Depp’s lawyer who was largely responsible for the verdict in favor of the musician.

After almost two months of the final result of this trial, Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez surprised their fans by meeting during a Jeff Beck concert in EuropeI find that generated furor in social networks.

The reunion between the two took place in the city of Prague, Czech Republic, where the lawyer went to the dressing room of Johnny Depp to greet him after the successful result obtained in the libel trial against Amber Heard.

Read more: Camille Vasquez: what is known about the relationship between the lawyer and Johnny Depp

During the minutes that they could live together, Camille Vasquez also introduced Johnny Depp to his current partner, English businessman Edward Owen.with whom she has been seen on multiple occasions and put an end to speculation about a possible romance with the American actor.

Following the media trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Lawyer Camille Vasquez rose to fame and is known worldwide for her talent and dedicationqualities that were evident during the defense of his client.

Also read: “The verdict confirms what we had said from the beginning”: the emotional words of the lawyer Camille Vásquez after celebrating the victory of Johnny Depp in the trial against Amber Heard

Similarly, after the verdict of the legal battle, andhe work of Camille Vasquez continued to be recognized getting a promotion at the Brown Rudnick law firm and becoming a partner.