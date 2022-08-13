The references in ‘Stranger Things’ to the films of Steven Spielberg and Stephen King

Fans of ‘Stranger Things’ agree that the fourth season of the series is the scariest of all. Here we tell you some references to horror classics by Steven Spielberg and Stephen King in Netflix production.

The fourth season of stranger things It was by far the scariest of all. Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower, gave it a pretty scary edge, reminding us of villains like Freddy Krueger, Pennywise, and Hellraiser.

Set in the 1980s, the sci-fi series directed by Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer It is full of references to musical classics and to pop culture in general, as well as to horror movie classics that have marked the childhood, adolescence and youth of millions. These are some references to movies steven spielberg Y Stephen King what can we find in stranger things.

In the fourth season of stranger things we see Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) being teased by his classmates at his new school in California. After the Byers family moves to the state, following the supposed death of Hopper in the third season, the protagonist suffers from bullying. Do you remember the scene where Eleven tries to use her powers against Angela, but she fails and everyone laughs at her?

The scene is a reference to the popular Stephen King novel, Carrie. Eleven bears a certain resemblance to Carrie: Both teenagers are bullied at school and have psychic powers that they don’t handle as well when they make them angry.

The Duffer brothers have claimed to be fans of Stephen King.



According to the Duffer brothers, references to King’s novels began with the title of the series. The font Netflix uses with it is inspired by the “big, chunky, sinister-looking” title fonts from the author’s ’80s books. Another of the famous novels to which there is reference in stranger things it is Firestarteradapted to the cinema in 1984 and recently under the name of Flames of Vengeance, a film starring Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

The main plot of the series is reminiscent of Count on mea novel adapted to the big screen that tells the story of four friends in search of a corpse, as well as ITEMwhere we met the iconic child killer Pennywise. In the second season, Bob (Sean Astin) advises Will (Noah Schnapp) on how to fight his demons and tells him about a scary clown named Mr. Baldo.

The series’ typography was inspired by that of 1980s horror novels.



The visual style of stranger things It is heavily inspired by Steven Spielberg’s classics. The series begins with Will’s disappearance and Eleven’s arrival in Hawkins. Millie Bobby Brown has said in several interviews that the Duffer brothers gave the cast some reference movies and among the ones they gave her was ET

Another Spielberg classic that the Netflix series reminds us a lot of is The Goonies, a film starring Sean Astin (Bob), which follows a group of nerdy friends looking for a hidden treasure. Or Poltergeist, written and produced by Spielberg, which follows the life of Carol Anne, who communicates with a spirit through her parents’ television static, just as Joyce (Winona Ryder) does with Will through lights and gadgets electronics.