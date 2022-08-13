Epic Games’ battle royale will welcome one of the most popular titles with spectacular missions and items.





The most famous car game comes to Fortnite: all about the incredible collaboration

Rocket League is the free to play title that combines motor racing and soccer. The successful video game joined the most popular battle royale and will bring incredible items. to get them, you will have to play a thematic map and complete some missions. This event It is now available in the Epic Games game, and It can be enjoyed until next Monday, August 15, 2022. Until that day you can get all the Rocket League rewards in Fortnite.

The Rocket League items that came to Fortnite

Backpacking accessory: Rocket League Trophy

Emoticon: Nice shot!

Delta wing: Arena Champion

Graffiti: golden goal

How to get Rocket League items in Fortnite

To get the incredible rewards of the car game in the battle royale we will have to complete a series of missions on a Rocket League themed map in Fortnite Creative Mode. to play in Rocket League Live, we will have to follow the following steps :

Go to the Creative mode from fortnite go to tab Discover Select the map Rocket League Live

Another option is to enter the code 8205-6994-2065 on the tab Island Codewhich will take us directly to the map.

Once on the map, we will have to choose whether to be part of the team blue or of orange, entering through the door of the color that we want. Then, we will enter through another door called “Team Rumble Active”, which will lead us to start playing. Once there, we must complete missions to get the rewards.

Rocket League Live missions and rewards in Fortnite



Eliminate opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale (0/3) – Reward: Graffiti Golden Goal



– Reward: Eliminate opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale (0/7) – Reward: hang glider Champion of the Arena



– Reward: Deal damage to opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale (0/250) – Reward: emoticon Nice Shot!



– Reward: Deal damage to opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale (0/1,500) – Reward: Rocket League Trophy backpack accessory

