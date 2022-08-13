These are the modern musical movies you have to see NOW.

From love stories to biographies and comedies, musical movies will always be a great option to enjoy in an afternoon, on a date, with family or friends.

The history of musical films

Musical cinema was born in the last year of the 1920s with the film The Broadway Melody from the director Harry Beaumontwhich was widely recognized in its time for being one of the first fully sound films and even won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

But the genre was at its peak between the 40s and 60s, when some iconic movies like Singin’ in the Rain, An American in Paris and The Band Wagon.

Later, musicals began to modernize and some classics were released that would go down in history such as The Sound of Music, West Side Story and Grease.

modern musicals

The 2000s were characterized by a boom of musicals. Nostalgia for the genre returned in the industry and a way was sought to modernize it in order to reach new and mainly young audiences.

All kinds of stories came to the big screen, from comedies to romantic stories, and adaptations of Broadway plays predominated. Some of the most famous modern musicals of this era are Chicago, Hairspray, Dreamgirls and Les Miserables.

Musical teen movies were also popularized and we saw the birth of some of our favorite movies like High School Musical Y Camp Rock. Starting in 2010 and to date, several live-action adaptations of classic films have been released, such as Beauty & the Beast, Aladdin Y The Lion Kingmost Disney movies.

In recent years, there has been a tendency in Hollywood to produce biographical films about the lives of some of the most famous names in the music industry, such is the case of Bohemian Rhapsody Y Rocketman.

These are the modern musical movies you can’t miss

So that you can enjoy the magic of musicals, we have prepared for you a guide to the films that you cannot miss and we will also tell you on which platform you can find them.

Chicago (2002)

Oscar winner for Best Picture, in this movie we can see Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zelwegger and Richard Gere. It is an adaptation of the popular Broadway musical and will transport you to the most interesting prison in the city.

Where can you see it?

It is available on HBO MAX.

hairspray (2007)

This adaptation of the Broadway musical came to steal our hearts with the story of Tracy, played by Nikky Blonsky, a girl who suddenly rises to fame and is accompanied on her adventure by her mother Edna, played by John Travolta himself.

Where can you see it?

It is available on HBO MAX.

Mama Mia! (2008)

With the classics of the Abba group, you cannot miss Mama Mia!, the story of a girl living in Greece whose mission is to find her biological father. The film stars Amanda Seyfried as Sophie and Meryl Streep as Donna.

Where can you see it?

It is available on HBO MAX.

burlesque (2010)

Christina Aguilera’s movie star is a movie you can’t miss. burlesque tells the story of the rise to fame of Ali, a Los Angeles waitress who achieves her dreams with the help of Tess, the owner of a famous club, played by Cher.

Where can you see it?

It is available on Netflix.

La La Land (2016)

One of our favorite modern musicals, La La Land, from director Damien Chazelle tells the love story of aspiring actress Mia (Emma Stone) and pianist Sebastian (Ryan Gosling). This film gave Emma Stone the Oscar for Best Actress.

Where can you see it?

It is available on Paramount +.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

The Queen biopic brought us a new star, Rami Malek, who won an Oscar for his performance as Freddie Mercury. If you are a fan of the band, you cannot miss this movie.

Where can you see it?

It is available on Netflix.

A Star is Born (2018)

Starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, this remake is one of the best modern movie musicals. It tells the story of Jackson Maine, a singer trapped by fame, who meets Ally, an aspiring singer with whom he will live a passionate and turbulent romance.

Where can you see it?

It is available on HBO MAX.

Rocketman (2019)

To close this list could not miss the biographical film of Elton John. Actor Taron Egerton received a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the British singer. This film takes us back to Elton’s childhood and adolescence and tells us a little about his life story.

Where can you see it?

It is available on Netflix.

Perfect for any occasion, we are sure that one of these movies will give you a great time.

If you are interested in knowing a little more about Hollywood movies, check out our guide to classic movies to watch on a date.

