The curious anecdote of Leonardo DiCaprio: he was about to be James Dean, why didn’t he succeed?

After seeing his extensive resume, we are all sure that the actor Leonardo Dicaprio He no longer has to audition for any production because he can play any character perfectly. With Monday’s newspaper we would never question that. But when he was young and just beginning to take his first steps in the film industry, the filmmakers did not have these certainties and he had to appear at all the castings like the rest of his colleagues. There is a role that he did not get at 19 years old and then we will tell you the reason.

Film director Michael Mann took advantage of his last interview to reveal a curious anecdote regarding the trajectory of Leonardo Dicaprio. In 1995, and if the project had gone ahead, the American actor could have played the deceased james dean in a biopic that, who knows, might have become a hit.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker