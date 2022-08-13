The curious anecdote of Leonardo DiCaprio: he was about to be James Dean, why didn’t he succeed?

After seeing his extensive resume, we are all sure that the actor Leonardo Dicaprio He no longer has to audition for any production because he can play any character perfectly. With Monday’s newspaper we would never question that. But when he was young and just beginning to take his first steps in the film industry, the filmmakers did not have these certainties and he had to appear at all the castings like the rest of his colleagues. There is a role that he did not get at 19 years old and then we will tell you the reason.

Film director Michael Mann took advantage of his last interview to reveal a curious anecdote regarding the trajectory of Leonardo Dicaprio. In 1995, and if the project had gone ahead, the American actor could have played the deceased james dean in a biopic that, who knows, might have become a hit.

James Dean.

Unfortunately, we will never know what would have happened if that fantasy had come true. The truth is Michael Mann ended up scrapping the idea to focus on preparations for ‘Heat’one of the most acclaimed films of his career with a spectacular cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Jon Voight, Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd Y Val Kilmer They are its protagonists.

But before changing his mind, the filmmaker had already ruled out the possibility that Say Caprio was to star in that flashy project. Although the then 19-year-old performer gave a successful audition and was very good on camera, his director and producers considered the artist too young, wishing he was at least three years older.

Leonardo Dicaprio.

“We had a wonderful script and then we wondered who could bring someone like James Dean to life. And I found this guy who I thought could do it, but he was too young. That guy was Leonardo DiCaprio. We did a screen test on him and It was great. At one angle he looked perfect, brilliant, James Dean himself. But when I turned my face the other way, it was a resounding ‘no’, I was just a kid.”revealed Michael Mann in interview with Deadline.