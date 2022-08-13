the choice with Brentford displaces everyone

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes more and more a case at Manchester United: the choice for the match with Brenford again displaces the fans.

There was great anticipation for the debut in Premier League of the Manchester United who disappointed everyone, losing 2-1 at home with Brighton without Christian Ronaldo. Or rather, the Portuguese champion started from the bench, entering only in the second half where, however, he did not leave his mark on the final result.

Summer still looks very long for Christian Ronaldo which debuted in Premier League with the Manchester United but he can very well change teams. This seemed to be his goal until a few weeks ago when there was an obvious break with the Red Devils and the opening of a controversial case against him.

Most of the fans have sided with their idol but some have lost patience and hope for his departure for the good of the team. In the meantime, the days pass and his future remains increasingly in the balance even in the light of the latest decision by ten Hag for the match against Brentford.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo play for Brentford? The official decision

We are almost there in mid-August and the case Christian Ronaldo is not solved yet. The Manchester United started the season in the worst possible way and the whims of CR7 do not help the environment which continues to be very agitated.

After having skipped all summer training, the former Juventus returned to the Red Devils, regularly resuming training with the team but his role has remained on the sidelines so far.

Until today’s away match with Brentfordvalid for the second day of Premier Leaguewhere unexpectedly ten Hag he has included him in the titular formation. A surprising choice that calls everything into question and could overturn his fate, confirming his presence at theOld Trafford at least until January.