The car that made Vin Diesel successful

Vin Diesel stands out for having a garage worthy of Dominic Toretto, however, within this there is a particular car that stands out for having been the first to take it to the success it has today. Slide and find out more!

August 13, 2022 7:01 p.m.

Vin Diesel is recognized for having played the famous character, Dominic Torettoin the series Fast and furious. He also works as producer and director of it and, currently, they are recording the tenth movie. After such a successful career, the actor now has an amazing heritage close to $225 million.

This large number is mainly due to his fanaticism for luxury and speed. The Californian has a impressive collection of carswhere we find models from different automotive companies such as Toyota, Chevrolet and Dodge. However, there is one model in particular that stands out among the others for having led to its current success.

Its about 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, which is already known by all fans of the saga. This car was protagonist of the first film and continued to appear in subsequent installments, it was one of the first models in which we saw Dom Toretto get behind the wheel. Now, Vin Diesel has been working on this saga for more than 20 years, but His true success began at the age of 34 when he got into this car and decided to bring this emblematic character to life.

The Dodge Charger R/T of the decade of 70′ have a 5.7L V8 enginewhich allows a power of 570 horsepower. In addition, it travels up to a speed of 250km/h. The actor not only drove it on the big screen, but he also acquired this model for his own garage, where the cars of this American company predominate.

Clearly, this car is so important to fans of Fast and furious as for Vin Diesel. The 55-year-old producer also has other vehicles in the saga such as the Toyota Supra and the Lykan HyperSport, however, this one has a special value that is not surpassed by anything or anyone.