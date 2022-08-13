The 10 bloodiest and most disturbing scenes in horror movies

What movie scenes do you think of when you hear disturbing and bloody?

The history of cinema is full of very epic disturbing scenes. Many of them are so bloody that they remain in our memory for a long time, if not forever. How to forget when three tourists are stitched together in The Human Centipede or the television channel that broadcasts explicit violence and torture in videodromestarring Debbie Harry? Here we leave you a list with 10 of the bloodiest and most disturbing scenes in the cinema, not without first warning you that the images can become a bit explicit.

A Serbian Movie (2010)

In A Serbian Movie, a nearly retired porn star, Milos (Srđan Todorović), agrees to take part in an “artistic” porn movie to pay off his debts. When he wakes up in a bed full of blood, Milos begins to remember what he has done under the influence of certain substances that were given to him to film what was, in reality, a movie with a pedophilia and necrophilia theme. One of the most disturbing and censored scenes in cinema history belongs to this film: a woman gives birth to a baby and Milos begins to rape him.



The Human Centipede (2009)

The human centipededirected by Tom Six, tells the story of a German doctor (Dieter Laser) who kidnaps three tourists, played by Ashley C. Williams, Ashlynn Yennie and Akihiro Kitamura, and surgically joins them from mouth to anus, creating a kind of human centipede. One of the most disturbing scenes in this movie is when one of them defecates and the others start vomiting.

Hereditary (2018)

the devil’s legacy was the debut film for director Ari Aster (Midsommar). The scene where Annie, played by Toni Collette, he cuts off his head with two knives is, without a doubt, one of the bloodiest and most terrifying of contemporary horror cinema.

Halloween Kills (2018)

In the latest film in the Michael Myers franchise, Halloween Kills, police officer Richards is killed along with his co-worker Francis. The officer’s head resembling a lighted pumpkin is one of Myers’s most ingenious and bloody kills.

Mother! (2017)

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, Mother! It is one of the movies with scenes that are as stressful as they are disturbing. The one that takes the crown is the one in which the couple’s baby is carried by a crowd, has its neck broken, and then is dismembered on some kind of altar.

Sweet Revenge (2010)

In this film, a writer who has been raped by a group of friends decides to take brutal revenge on each of them.. One of his revenges consisted of tying one to a tree, with his eyelids raised. After a while, his eyes bled and were eaten by a crow.

Hatchet 2 (2006)

Hatchet 2, directed by Adam Green, has become a slasher reference. This bloody death is very similar to the inverted bear trap in another classic movie: Saw. In this film, a group of tourists travel to Louisiana, where the legend of Victor Crowley (Kane Hodder), a man who was accidentally slashed across the face with an ax by his father, is heard.



Videodrome (1983)

The horror classic starring Debbie HarryJames Woods Y sonja smits tells the story of the executive director of a television channel who intercepts a transmission of explicit violence and torture.

Suspiria (2018)

in Suspiria, Susie Bannion (Dakota Johnson) is an American dance student who arrives at a prestigious academy in Germany. Quite strange events will take place in said academy and, little by little, she will realize that rituals are celebrated there that will put her life at risk. One of the most disturbing scenes was when Susie performs a ritual with her dance steps, torturing and breaking the bones of another dancer.